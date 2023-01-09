SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating after a dog was shot on New Year’s Eve. Police say the dog was shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. They say a man walking on the street encountered the dog, fired one round, and kept walking onto 24th Street.

