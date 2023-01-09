ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Dog shot in Dauphin County, police looking for information

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating after a dog was shot on New Year’s Eve. Police say the dog was shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. They say a man walking on the street encountered the dog, fired one round, and kept walking onto 24th Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting. According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds. Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man fatally shot at Lancaster County apartment complex

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. The district attorney's office said officers were initially called to the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Township on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they found the man dead. He...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police

Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: …. Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Area teen center kicks off new...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WGAL

Police investigate shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening, police said. Laurel Street was closed between Vine and...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term

A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud

​Lancaster, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, 66, while employed by PennDOT as a driver's license examiner assistant, allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. Carrion's actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and, subsequently, driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Troop J's Vehicle Fraud Investigations...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy