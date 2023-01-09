Read full article on original website
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police looking for information
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are investigating after a dog was shot on New Year’s Eve. Police say the dog was shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. They say a man walking on the street encountered the dog, fired one round, and kept walking onto 24th Street.
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
Coroner IDs man shot to death during burglary at central Pa. apartment
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend during a burglary at a Lancaster County apartment complex, authorities said. Hector Burgos-Torres, of Mountville, was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Burgos-Torres died of gunshot wounds...
Teen sent to prison for marijuana-related killing in Dauphin County
A Steelton teen has pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old man who tried to steal marijuana from him in 2021. Steven Roman, 17, pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder in the killing of Ke’Shawn Carter, and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison. Roman drove...
Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting. According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds. Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster...
Cumberland County man arrested for alleged role in fatal overdose
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County say they have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for an overdose death. Upper Allen Township Police began investigating the death on Aug. 18, 2022. They say Christopher Hoover, 41, allegedly supplied dangerous drugs to the victim and ultimately caused his death. Hoover was […]
Cumberland County couple charged with five counts of child endangerment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Cumberland County residents were charged with endangering the welfare of children on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation, according to the Newville Police Department. On Jan. 10, Newville Police arrested Travis Laughtner, 32, and Taryn Laughtner, 29, from Newville for endangering the welfare of their...
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
Man fatally shot at Lancaster County apartment complex
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. The district attorney's office said officers were initially called to the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Township on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they found the man dead. He...
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m....
Person found shot to death at apartment complex in Lancaster County
Police found a person fatally shot on Sunday at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. West Hempfield Township police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, they said the person was already dead. Neighbors told WGAL News 8 that the...
1 killed during burglary at central Pa. apartment complex: DA
A person found dead Sunday at a Lancaster County apartment complex was shot multiple times during a burglary, the district attorney’s office said Monday. One person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, according to District Attorney Heather Adams. Adams said...
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: …. Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Area teen center kicks off new...
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Police investigate shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening, police said. Laurel Street was closed between Vine and...
Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term
A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud
Lancaster, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, 66, while employed by PennDOT as a driver's license examiner assistant, allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. Carrion's actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and, subsequently, driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Troop J's Vehicle Fraud Investigations...
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
