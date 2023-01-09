SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Airlines are still reporting some delays at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport after the ground stoppage Wednesday morning. The stop affected airports across the nation after a government-based computer software used by the FAA failed. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed Wednesday even after the stop was lifted. Crews are scrambling to catch up after the initial delays.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO