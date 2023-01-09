Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive in Sarasota after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash in the area. Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol troopers after two vehicles collided on the roadway around...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
LCSO, Cape PD conducting joint investigation on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic continues to be affected on I-75 near Alico Road after a high-speed chase has turned into a joint investigation. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape Coral Police Department are on scene. Florida Highway Patrol is assisting. Drivers are asked to seek...
Middle school under construction catches fire in Pinellas County
A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.
Grill fire ravages home in Valrico
An unattended grill ended up causing a destructive house fire in Valrico Tuesday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash at Boyce and South Tamiami Trail US 41. All southbound lanes of US 41 are closed at Wisteria and US 41. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
WINKNEWS.com
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
Small plane crashed 16 seconds after Venice takeoff, killing family, NTSB report shows
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings of a small airplane crash that claimed the lives of three family members from St. Petersburg in early December.
Amtrak passengers stuck on train to Florida for nearly 37 hours
Over 500 passengers traveling aboard an Amtrak train from Virginia to Florida were forced to wait nearly 30 hours after their train took a detour around an accident on the tracks Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Some flights still backed up at SRQ after FAA ground stoppage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Airlines are still reporting some delays at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport after the ground stoppage Wednesday morning. The stop affected airports across the nation after a government-based computer software used by the FAA failed. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed Wednesday even after the stop was lifted. Crews are scrambling to catch up after the initial delays.
Mysuncoast.com
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian death tolls up to 145
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Medical examiners have attributed another death to Hurricane Ian, bringing the total to 145, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A news release from the agency indicated the additional death was in Lee County. Totals released last month said 144 people...
Longboat Observer
Golf carts vandalized at county fairgrounds
Criminal Mischief: Rather than an HVAC repair company, a non-functioning air conditioner brought police to a home where the resident said she went outside to check her unit only to discover it had been taken apart inside. The caller said she believes the perpetrator was a family member. The caller...
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
Charlotte County residents may wait up to 6 months for temporary trailers
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people across southwest Florida are waiting on temporary housing. Now Charlotte County is announcing it could take 4 to 6 more months before anyone could get into temporary trailers. The reason is because of a lack of space. County leaders report more than...
Mysuncoast.com
Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning. According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person. Police say they found the man and attempted...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
