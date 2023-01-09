ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive in Sarasota after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash in the area. Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol troopers after two vehicles collided on the roadway around...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Some flights still backed up at SRQ after FAA ground stoppage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Airlines are still reporting some delays at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport after the ground stoppage Wednesday morning. The stop affected airports across the nation after a government-based computer software used by the FAA failed. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed Wednesday even after the stop was lifted. Crews are scrambling to catch up after the initial delays.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian death tolls up to 145

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Medical examiners have attributed another death to Hurricane Ian, bringing the total to 145, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A news release from the agency indicated the additional death was in Lee County. Totals released last month said 144 people...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Golf carts vandalized at county fairgrounds

Criminal Mischief: Rather than an HVAC repair company, a non-functioning air conditioner brought police to a home where the resident said she went outside to check her unit only to discover it had been taken apart inside. The caller said she believes the perpetrator was a family member. The caller...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning. According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person. Police say they found the man and attempted...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy