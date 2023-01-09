Read full article on original website
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Damar Hamlin 'didn't expect' Tee Higgins to 'launch his body' into him, ESPN's Bart Scott says
ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott believes Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin wasn't expecting the Bengals' Tee Higgins to "launch" himself into his body before his collapse.
NFL legend Michael Irvin on Damar Hamlin: 'You may lose a limb, but you never thought you would lose a life'
NFL great Michael Irvin talked about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Tuesday in a radio interview and offered his own perspective on the ordeal.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Former Bills head coach breaks down discussing Damar Hamlin on live TV: 'This guy is a legend'
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan got emotional in discussing Damar Hamlin on Saturday's edition of "NFL Countdown," calling him "a dang legend."
Ex-NFL star Carson Palmer on postponed Bills-Bengals matchup: 'I don’t think you can replay this game'
Former NFL star Carson Palmer weighed in on what the league should do with the postponed Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Mag roasted for claiming football is racist after Damar Hamlin collapse: 'Pure trash'
A Duke University professor's Scientific American opinion piece used the collapse of Damar Hamlin during an NFL game to start a conversation about "anti-Blackness" in football.
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Bengals' Tee Higgins' family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation
The family of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins slammed any notion that their son was to blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning: report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care and critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean.
5 college basketball players hospitalized after rigorous workout; head coach temporarily removed: report
Concordia University Chicago postponed two men's basketball games after five players on the team were hospitalized following a rigorous workout at practice.
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ grenade: 5 biggest mistakes from Duke of Sussex’s explosive new interviews
Prince Harry appeared on Britain’s ITV and CBS’ “60 Minutes." He also spoke out on “Good Morning America” and is scheduled to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
California National Guard general fired after he allegedly made troops take his mom shopping
A commander with the California National Guard will be fired after multiple probes substantiated claims against him, including tasking subordinates with personal errands.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
