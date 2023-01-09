Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Allen news roundup: Free inspections offered
Residents can now see if their sprinkler system is watering their lawn as efficiently as possible. Allen residents with a water utility account in good standing can sign up for a free inspection from the city. The inspection provides a detailed report with recommended changes to help increase efficiency and reduce water waste. Spots are limited to the first 40 residents.
starlocalmedia.com
More information, reaction to Universal Parks and Resorts announcement of theme park designed for families in Frisco
Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to bring a park to Frisco. Frisco officials and representatives gathered Wednesday morning at the city's municipal center for an announcement confirming that a "one-of-a-kind" theme park is planned to come to the Fields development in Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton City Council amends Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance
Carrollton City Council met for their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to hear a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance amendment to address the city being almost completely built out. This particular amendment was part of the strategic plan to consider changing the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance because the city is...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco schedules meeting for ‘update on Fields development’
The city of Frisco has scheduled a Wednesday evening special meeting that will provide an "update on the Fields development," according to city records. An agenda for the special meeting is available on the city website. The only item on the meeting's regular agenda is an update on the Fields development. The meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School (13131 Coleto Creek Drive). According to the agenda, the meeting will include a possible quorum of the Frisco City Council and Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission.
starlocalmedia.com
Plans for second H-E-B store in Frisco granted 30-day extension
Plans are moving forward for a proposed second H-E-B store in Frisco. On Tuesday, Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for plans related to a second Frisco-based H-E-B store, according to city documents. The location in question is a roughly 23-acre site at the southwest corner of US 380 and FM 423. The land is owned by H-E-B, according to city documents.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD works to provide updated technology to students in the district
The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met for their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9 to discuss a device refresh as a result of the 2017 bond package. The 2017 technology bond was broken up into two categories: staff and student device access and network and infrastructure. For staff and student device access, $59,394,868 was set aside to address instructional learning device replacement and program specific device replacement. For network and infrastructure, $39,721,035 was set aside to focus on classroom technology, network and data centers, and campus sound.
starlocalmedia.com
'Why Frisco?' Page Thompson of Universal Parks and Resorts has an answer
Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"
starlocalmedia.com
SI’s Experts Predict the National Championship Game
The college football season comes down to this: No. 1 seed Georgia will play No. 3 seed TCU in Los Angeles for the national championship on Monday night. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs roll in undefeated and seeking their second straight title, having not lost since the 2021 SEC championship game. Max Duggan and TCU, meanwhile, are aiming to complete one of the greatest underdog stories in the sport’s history, going from unranked in the preseason to a national title that no one saw coming.
