SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO