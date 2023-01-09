Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.
Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
Konecny's hat trick leads surging Flyers past Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny sent hats flying and kept the Philadelphia Flyers' confidence soaring. Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
Kings pull away in third, hold on for 4-3 win over Sharks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Gabe Vilardi and Drew Doughty scored in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adrian Kempe also had a goal, Pheonix Copley make 26 saves, and the...
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
Habs forward Gallagher out 6 weeks with lower-body injury
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens said Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
Bills' Hyde, Crowder resume practicing for potential return
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — When Micah Hyde vowed he’d be ready to return in 2023 shortly after having surgery to repair a herniated disc in October, the Buffalo Bills safety was looking ahead to September. Not January.
