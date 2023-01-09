ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working

While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Lower your monthly payments with the 6 best long-term personal loan lenders

Personal loans can come in handy when you need funding in a pinch for a big expense. Of course, it's important to remember that any money you borrow would need to be paid back with interest. Choosing a personal loan with a longer repayment term gives you more time to repay the entire balance, and your monthly payments will likely be smaller (and thus, slightly easier to budget for).
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation

Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
10 auto industry predictions for investors to keep an eye on this year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
December CPI falls .1%, meets market expectations

Inflation slowed in December, as consumer prices fell 0.1 percent. It was the largest dip in the Consumer Price Index since April 2020, and was in line with forecasts.
Here are 9 ways to feel rich on a budget

What does it take to be considered rich? A net worth of around $2.2 million, according to Americans who participated in Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey. What does it take to feel rich? A few financial tools and products you can use, even if you're on a budget. From credit...
Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months

Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its previous close. The cryptocurrency is up 26.4% from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether...
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
How the secret $40 billion food fraud market works

The food in your kitchen cabinets may not be what it seems. Fraudsters motivated by economic gain secretly infiltrate the global food market through a variety of means, including counterfeits, dilutions, substitution and mislabeling, according to the Global Food Safety Initiative. This not only adds to your food bill, but can put your health and safety at risk. Some estimates say food fraud affects at least 1% of the global trade at a cost as high as $40 billion a year.

