I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO