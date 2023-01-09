Read full article on original website
Call for U.S. to Fund Law Enforcement Needs on State Reservations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senate Joint Resolution Five in the Montana State Legislature calls for the U.S. Congress to fully fund the public safety and law enforcement needs of Montana’s tribal nations and reservations. KGVO News spoke to Montana State Senator Bob Brown, a Republican from Trout Creek,...
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Governor Talks Tax Relief…and Some Great Duck Recipes
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) dropped by our radio studios this morning. I was able to catch up with the governor about his proposed budget, get the details of his tax relief plan, and get his take on the GOP controlled legislature now in session. But you probably already heard...
Montana supermajority may put state’s constitution on the chopping block
Those who value Montana’s Constitution are concerned—terrified, actually—of what the Legislature’s supermajority (and its new Freedom Caucus) are going to try to do to it this session. Here’s how it can happen: Article XIV of our Constitution sets forth how it can be revised: Section 1 provides that the supermajority can submit to the voters […] The post Montana supermajority may put state’s constitution on the chopping block appeared first on Daily Montanan.
bitterrootstar.com
Montana Constitution under the gun
For 50 years Montanans have grown and prospered under the protection of the Montana Constitution. It is generally regarded as one of the best in the US. Sad to report, some legislators want to undermine the Constitution through amendments that rip out provisions that keep our citizens healthy, safe and free. Already some 55 amendments have been proposed that target our nonpartisan independent judiciary, our right to privacy, our ability to live in a clean and healthy environment, to eliminate our public voice…and so on.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
It’s back-to-work time in Helena
The 2023 session of the Montana Legislature began Jan. 2. As I am again chairing House Appropriations, I find my day beginning well before sunrise and ending long after sunset. The Montana House operating rule debate made the news, so I will devote some time to this topic. Every session...
Bills Would Simplify and Reduce Costs for Building Montana Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature by Republican State Senator Forrest Mandeville of Columbus aim to simplify the process and reduce costs for developers to get housing started and finished more quickly, to increase the supply of much-needed housing. KGVO News spoke to Senator...
Harmeet Dhillon for RNC Chair Gains Momentum in Montana
You likely heard about the news surrounding the leadership battle in the US House of Representatives. There is another leadership battle brewing in the Republican Party that will come to a head on January 27th. Harmeet Dhillon is a solid conservative pro-life lawyer who has also stood up to challenge...
ypradio.org
The Session Week 1: 'The House is ready for business'
Montana lawmakers take their oaths of office and begin their work in the state capitol. Host Nadya Faulx and reporters Shaylee Ragar, Ellis Juhlin, and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss a rules debate that's dividing the GOP, how moderate Republicans are working with Democrats, a new Montana Freedom Caucus, and the beginnings of the state budget.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is […] The post Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
$18.5 Million Settlement Announced for W.R. Grace Mine in Libby
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced a proposed $18.5 million settlement agreement that resolves the remainder of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s claims in W.R. Grace & Co.’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. The...
mtpr.org
Amid legal battles, the health dept. bars gender changes on birth certificates
The state health department says it will reinstate a rule that bars transgender Montanans from updating the gender markers on their birth certificates. The Montana Supreme Court is now involved in the latest step in a murky legal fight over the policy. The Montana Supreme Court found that a district...
Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana
As pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners with the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we care for children across Montana. We have undergone extensive education and training to be able to provide high quality individualized healthcare for all patients, and we continue to learn more with every patient that comes through our doors. […] The post Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
police1.com
Montana Law Enforcement Academy Bureau Chief
The *_Montana Law Enforcement Academy *__Bureau Chief__ _(Program Manager) is one of six managers within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that reports directly to the Division Administrator. The primary function of this position is the management and supervision of the law enforcement academy. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA)...
etxview.com
Montana’s new efforts to regulate recovery residences
Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving door of the prison system — using methamphetamine, racking up drug-related criminal charges, returning to the men’s prison in Deer Lodge — until relatively recently. Last February, he said, he decided to “do something different” when he was released on parole. Instead of returning to Billings, where many of his friends and family were also using, he took the advice of his therapist and applied to a residential sober living home in Ronan operated by Never Alone Recovery Support Services.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
