Citrus County Chronicle
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jaylen Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics win
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabonis nearly has triple-double, Kings top skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 135-115 on Wednesday night. “It starts with our two All-Stars," Kings coach Mike Brown said about Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
Citrus County Chronicle
Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of its last seven games. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.
Citrus County Chronicle
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
