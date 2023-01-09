ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Philadelphia Phillies contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa's free-agent saga ends with Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa’s free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors' comfort with Correa's surgicaly repaired right leg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Wade Miley would earn all bonuses for pitching 150 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley would earn all of his $1.5 million in performance bonuses if he pitches 150 innings this season as part of his $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley's agreement, announced Monday, calls for a $3.5 million salary this year and includes a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach

Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching. The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Tigers change Comerica Park's dimensions, encourage offense

DETROIT (AP) — The home of the Detroit Tigers is set to become a little more hitter friendly. The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. The Tigers announced the changes on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI

