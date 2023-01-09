Many schools, churches, clubs, governmental entities and other organizations have become increasingly reliant upon Facebook pages to put forth their messages about what they’re doing. In doing so, they are bypassing or ignoring all together more traditional forms of media. If your group’s goal is to let a lot of its supporters know about your activities, Facebook is OK, and it's easy to use. But it should be considered only part of a media strategy that includes – to be blunt – us. Not picking on anyone, but let’s take one of the most popular pages in the area, the Magnolia School District. The district’s Facebook page has about 8,100 followers. That’s great. The district also does a couple of smart things. It makes frequent updates. That’s the best way to keep people coming back to a Facebook page. It also publishes a lot of photographs. They’re not curated, which means often, one sees photos with little context or no identification of the people in them, but that’s a fault of many similar pages. However, among Facebook’s drawbacks is that for all the followers a page may have, only a fraction of its friends visit it daily. The Magnolia district (substitute your business, club or church name here) may have X number of followers, but only a small percentage actually visit it daily. Contrast this with magnoliareporter.com’s website. For the year just ended, the website had more than 4.1 million visits. It averaged more than 11,000 visits daily. On Monday, we had 28,106 visitors at our website. We were fortunate to have a story that popped statewide. These 11,000/28,000 visitors are people who came to our website with deliberate intent to do so. They weren’t responding to a Facebook algorithm. The point is that if magnoliareporter.com isn’t part of your communications and marketing strategy, and if Facebook is the only platform you use, you’re just talking to yourself or whispering to a few friends. We update our website one to two dozen times a day, around the clock, 365 days a year. The people who read our site mostly live, work and spend money right here in Columbia County. If you’re not reaching us, you’re not reaching them. All you have to do is email your information to news@magnoliareporter.com. To set up advertising, email that address or call us at 870-904-3865. And BTW, our Facebook page has more than 21,000 followers.

