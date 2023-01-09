Read full article on original website
Jordan Christopher “J.M.” Morgan
Jordan Christopher “J.M.” Morgan was born on June 25, 2000, in El Dorado to Kristy Ann Morgan and Rodney Keener. He departed this life on December 11, 2022. He received his formal education in the Magnolia School District, and was a 2018 graduate of Magnolia High School. Jordan attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the fall of 2018 while working part-time at Journeys Shoe Store. He took a break from school and became a full-time manager at Journeys and, in one year, became a district manager for the company. Jordan’s professional path later led him to becoming an adjuster for State Farm Insurance Company. He remained in this capacity until his untimely death. Jordan was scheduled to begin school on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Charles Elwood Murphy
Charles Elwood Murphy, 76, of Carthage, TX, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at UT-Health Hospital in Tyler. Charles was born July 7, 1946 in Magnolia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a heavy equipment operator for Texas Utilities Mining Company/Luminant for 29 years.
Patrick Ray “Pat” Downs
Patrick Ray “Pat” Downs, 84, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. He was born November 10, 1938 in Minden, LA to the late James Bernard Downs and Dolores Bryant Downs. He was the owner of Downs Enterprises, a member of Central Baptist Church, the Gideon’s, the Andy’s Breakfast Club, and the DQ Tea Party along with Larry Price, James Souter, Larry Talley, Hilton Stewart and Charles Tripp.
Rotary Club proclaims that "Magnolia Has Heart"
The Magnolia Rotary Club wants to add love to the downtown Magnolia Square with its “Magnolia Has Heart” campaign. The club wants to cover the Magnolia Square with hearts during February to celebrate love for theour community. Residents have the opportunity to purchase a custom message on a heart that will be hung around the Magnolia Square. Such message could be “Rotary Magnolia” or “Will You Marry Me?”
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, January 9, 2023: New year for the Quorum Court
The Columbia County Quorum Court has its first meeting of the year tonight, mostly to adopt rules for the coming term and to issue congratulatory resolutions to retiring JPs and countywide office holders. We’re hoping that the new court and the new county judge will decide to become more involved in economic development. Prospects for more bromine production, and the creation of a lithium industry – especially on the west side of the county – call for road and infrastructure improvements there that haven’t previously been seen in our area. We’ve long thought that the Rural Development Authority, which operates Lake Columbia, has been under-utilized. In Arkansas, RDAs have new, broad mandates for economic development. One county even used its RDA to build a hospital. Creative thinking and financing should allow Columbia County to create new services to residents.
Rotary Club hopes to spread a little love around the Magnolia Square
Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor
Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
Ladies Night at Magnolia Arts features Mae Estes
Tickets remain available for “Music in the Round: Ladies Night” at Magnolia Arts on Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show featuring an album release party for Mae Estes, who will perform with album co-writers Autumn McEntire, Marti Dodson and S.J. McDonald. Tickets are...
Zydeco musicians will play for Mardi Gras in El Dorado
EL DORADO -- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas and The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., will play the First Financial Music Hall on Friday, February 17. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 day of show. People...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Facebook versus magnoliareporter.com
Many schools, churches, clubs, governmental entities and other organizations have become increasingly reliant upon Facebook pages to put forth their messages about what they’re doing. In doing so, they are bypassing or ignoring all together more traditional forms of media. If your group’s goal is to let a lot of its supporters know about your activities, Facebook is OK, and it's easy to use. But it should be considered only part of a media strategy that includes – to be blunt – us. Not picking on anyone, but let’s take one of the most popular pages in the area, the Magnolia School District. The district’s Facebook page has about 8,100 followers. That’s great. The district also does a couple of smart things. It makes frequent updates. That’s the best way to keep people coming back to a Facebook page. It also publishes a lot of photographs. They’re not curated, which means often, one sees photos with little context or no identification of the people in them, but that’s a fault of many similar pages. However, among Facebook’s drawbacks is that for all the followers a page may have, only a fraction of its friends visit it daily. The Magnolia district (substitute your business, club or church name here) may have X number of followers, but only a small percentage actually visit it daily. Contrast this with magnoliareporter.com’s website. For the year just ended, the website had more than 4.1 million visits. It averaged more than 11,000 visits daily. On Monday, we had 28,106 visitors at our website. We were fortunate to have a story that popped statewide. These 11,000/28,000 visitors are people who came to our website with deliberate intent to do so. They weren’t responding to a Facebook algorithm. The point is that if magnoliareporter.com isn’t part of your communications and marketing strategy, and if Facebook is the only platform you use, you’re just talking to yourself or whispering to a few friends. We update our website one to two dozen times a day, around the clock, 365 days a year. The people who read our site mostly live, work and spend money right here in Columbia County. If you’re not reaching us, you’re not reaching them. All you have to do is email your information to news@magnoliareporter.com. To set up advertising, email that address or call us at 870-904-3865. And BTW, our Facebook page has more than 21,000 followers.
SouthArk Workforce Division to offer trainings for next 3 months
South Arkansas Community College's Workforce Development Training Center will present forklift training, 8-Hour HAZWOPER training, Boot Camp, aerial lift training, and OSHA-30 training. See the dates and links to sign-up below. Forklift Training. January 30 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-jan-30 February 9 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-day-feb-9 March 6 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-march-6 Boot Camp...
Toxic chemical leaks from Albemarle South plant
Traffic has reopened along U.S. 79 following a report late Wednesday afternoon at the Albemarle Corporation Magnolia South plant, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office initially reported that the released chemical can cause skin irritation or rash and possible blindness. Traffic was temporarily shut down...
Southern Arkansas pre-season favorite in GAC softball
Great American Conference coaches have named Southern Arkansas the pre-season favorite in the 2023 softball coaches’ poll. Southern Arkansas received seven first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite. The Muleriders shared the 2022 regular-season title with Arkansas Tech. They earned their sixth-straight trip to the NCAA Regional.
State Line Avenue wreck kills two
TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
COVID-19 cases decline Wednesday in South Arkansas
Active COVID-19 cases are down four of five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 91. Down five since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,457. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19 Metrics for...
COVID-19 cases rise by 15 in Columbia County
Columbia County COVID-19 cases rose by 15 on Tuesday, but were stable or dropped in surrounding South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,650. Total Active...
Magnolia baseball fieldhouse suffers water damage, school district has critical need for custodians and bus drivers
The Magnolia High School baseball field house suffered severe flooding during the freeze over the Christmas break. Superintendent John Ward told the Magnolia School Board that a main water line burst in the attic above the plywood ceiling. The ceiling held even though there was standing water above it. But,...
