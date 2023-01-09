ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Top NFL Head Coach Candidates in 2023 Ahead of Black Monday

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Black Monday is the day after Week 18 Sunday, when NFL coaches get fired. People losing their jobs is no fun (even if you’re not a fan of your team’s coach). However, there is a flip side to Black Monday. For every coach fired, a new one will be hired. This gets new blood into the highest ranks of the football coaching profession, and who knows, the coach your team hires this year could turn into the next Bill Belichick , Andy Reid, or Mike Tomlin. With that in mind, here are the top NFL head coach candidates in 2023.

NFL head coach candidates with head coaching experience

Sean Payton, former New Orleans Saints head coach — Payton is the crown jewel of the 2023 NFL head coach candidates. He’s the only person on this list with a Super Bowl trophy on his mantel, and he’s an offensive mastermind. The downside is any that hires him will have to give the Saints compensation, and he recently told his FOX Sports colleagues there’s a 7/10 chance he’ll be on TV again next season.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach — The former 49er head coach is 44-19-1 as an NFL head coach and has done a decent job turning his alma mater around. The knock on Harbaugh is that he’s difficult to deal with behind the scenes, and anyone who hires him will have to deal with that. An owner from the hedge fund world — like the Panthers’ David Tepper could be the one to look past the personality.

Frank Reich, former Indianapolis Colts head coach — After a tough ending in Indianapolis, it’s easy to forget the former Colts head coach and Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator has a winning 40-33-1 record. He may need a year to detox after a brutal 2022 campaign, but either way, he’ll be back in the league soon.

Leslie Frazier, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator — Frazier hasn’t had a head job since 2013, when his 21-32-1 tenure with the Vikings ended. He’s been coordinating the Bills defense for six years now, though, consistently making them a top unit in the league. His biggest issue may be that all the jobs are gone by the time the Bills season finally ends.

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator — The former Buccaneers head coach didn’t have a great year in 2022, as the entire Rams franchise suffered from a Super Bowl hangover. If Sean McVay decides to retire (or take a sabbatical) after this season, though, Morris will make the most sense for that job.

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator — The Cowboys once again had a top 10 defense in 2022, and Quinn continued to show that he’s one of the top defensive minds in the game today. Plus, with his recent success, maybe people around the NFL will remember his two playoff seasons in charge of the Falcons instead of his uninspiring last two-plus seasons.

Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers interim head coach — After the Panthers fired Matt Rhule, Wilks took a 1-4 team and guided them to a 6-6 record, just missing the playoffs. Keeping an interim head coach rarely works out well, but Wilks proved that after he didn’t get a fair shake with the Cardinals back in 2018, he deserves another chance at being one of the top NFL head coach candidates in 2023.

Offensive-minded assistants

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator — Bieniemy is a former NFL player with a huge track record of success as an assistant working with Patrick Mahomes. The problems are it’s hard to know how much of the success is due to Andy Reid. Also, Bieniemy has some off-field issues in his past a team that hires him will have to deal with.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator — Dorsey has made a nearly seamless transition stepping in for Brian Daboll in Buffalo. With Daboll’s success with the Giants, there is a lot of interest in the former Miami Hurricanes QB. His issue is that he’s had just one year on the job, and teams might want to see more or a track record.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator — After making Jared Goff look like a top QB, Johnson is definitely one of the hottest NFL head coach candidates in 2023. If an NFL team does hire a young, creative offensive assistant this hiring cycle, it will almost certainly be Johnson or the name below.

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator — Steichen’s boss, Nick Siriani, is a favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the NFC crown in 2022. That means his right-hand men — especially Steichen, who helped develop Jalen Hurts — are going to be major candidates the next offseason.

Defensive-minded assistants

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator — The top NFL head coach candidate on the defensive side of the ball ahead of Black Monday is two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans. He is a leader of men and can relate to today’s young athletes, as the 39-year-old was one of them not that long ago. It would be a surprise if Ryans didn’t lock down one of the league’s open jobs this offseason.

Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator — Evero turned down the Broncos interim head coach job after his buddy, Nathaniel Hackett, got fired. That may not be a great look in some owners’ eyes. That said, he’s still getting an interview with his current team, so that’s a good sign.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots defensive coordinator — Coaches who have played or coached under Bill Belichick surprisingly haven’t had much success in the NFL. The biggest exception to that is Belichick’s former linebacker Mike Vrabel. Mayo, like Vrabel, has an impressive playing career, so hopefully, that helps him break the Belichick curse.

Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator — Just like his offensive counterpart, Gannon is a big name after all the success the Eagles have had this season. His issue will be that Shane Steichen developing Jalen Hurts is flashier than “just” having a top 10 defense, so he’ll be the No. 2 (or even No. 3 behind QB coach Brian Johnson) candidate on his own staff.

Other names to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNQRR_0k7wgSpP00
(L-R) Shane Steichen, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans | Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images
Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3HzL_0k7wgSpP00

Erin Andrews Lists the Reasons She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Giants Coach Brian Daboll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4NO8_0k7wgSpP00

How Pamela Anderson and a $1M FU to an Owner Figured Into the Patriots Coach Bill Belichick’s Pro Bowl Selections Over the Years

These other names are NFL head coach candidates, but for one reason or another, they aren’t quite as hot as the names above. You probably don’t need to dig deep into these coaches’ CVs on Black Monday, but they are worth keeping in the back of your head.

  • Jim Caldwell, former Detroit Lions head coach
  • Shane Waldron, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator
  • Brian Callahan, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator
  • Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator
  • Mike Zimmer, former Minnesota Vikings head coach
  • Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator
  • Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator
  • Wink Martindale, New York Giants defensive coordinator
  • Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach

If news starts coming out that these coaches are impressing in interviews, it is possible they get a job in after Black Monday.

The post Top NFL Head Coach Candidates in 2023 Ahead of Black Monday appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired From Team After Four Seasons

The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, and that means teams are looking for new head coaches. On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team also announced that general manager Steve Keim has decided to "step away from his position in order to focus on his health." This news comes 10 months after Kingsbury signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Yardbarker

Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says

For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late. And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
The Spun

Look: DeAndre Hopkins Has 2-Word Reaction To Trade Rumors

Amid reports that the Arizona Cardinals plan to part ways with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowler has a message that has been going viral. Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Hopkins had just two words, "Forever grateful..." He included a picture of himself in his ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

225K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy