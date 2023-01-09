ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Kings?

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

While certainly not their greatest defensive effort, the Los Angeles Lakers won a season-best fifth straight game on Saturday night in a 136-134 slugfest with the Sacramento Kings.

For the 13th consecutive time, LeBron James shot at least 50% from the floor, hitting the number right on the head in bucketing 14 of 28 shots en route to a game-high 37 points.

Thomas Bryant had yet another solid outing in his own right with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder scored 27, his last two coming from the foul line with just 3.6 seconds remaining to give the Lakers the victory. Russell Westbrook was exceptional as well, with 23 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento with 34 points and nine assists, while Damontas Sabonis recorded his 16th consecutive double-double, setting a new franchise record, with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ win over the Kings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLeMt_0k7wgPBE00
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 07, 2023 | Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Related

Let’s Not Forget LeBron James Technically Became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer a While Ago

With his 37-point effort on Saturday night, LeBron James now has 37,965 regular-season points for his career, putting him just 422 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘s all-time NBA record of 38,387.

If LeBron stays healthy and maintains his season scoring average of 29.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem on Tuesday, February 7, when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Kings? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

225K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy