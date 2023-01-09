A quick guide to every major character on 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches'

Alexandra Daddario in "Mayfair Witches." AMC Networks

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first episode of "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches."

AMC Networks' new supernatural drama "Mayfair Witches" explores a family of witches in New Orleans.

We've created a guide to the key characters and what we know about them during the initial episodes.

Rowan is played by Alexandra Daddario. AMC Networks

Rowan Fielding, the protagonist of the series, is a gifted neurosurgeon who works in San Francisco.

The talented doctor leads a somewhat simple life, pulling long shifts at a hospital in the city and retreating during her off-hours to bars, boys, and her boat.

But when a freak medical accident occurs to her boss, Dr. Norman Keck, during a heated discussion, Rowan is left wondering whether she wields a supernatural ability capable of harming others simply with the power of thought.

Dr. Keck is played by Jim Gleason. AMC Networks

Dr. Norman Keck is Rowan's boss in San Francisco.

Dr. Keck isn't a big fan of Rowan's, believing that the young neurosurgeon suffers from a superiority complex.

When Rowan asks him to put in a good word with Daniel Lemle, one of the hospital's largest donors, to increase her chances of landing a part-time job at Lemle's company, Dr. Keck balks. He tells Rowan what he actually thinks of her and suddenly suffers an aneurysm.

Ellie is portrayed by Erica Gimpel. AMC Networks

Ellie Fielding is Rowan's adopted mother — and a Mayfair cousin, too.

Ellie has looked after Rowan almost since birth, when she and Carlotta Mayfair struck a deal. In exchange for raising Rowan, Ellie promised Carlotta to change her name, never return to New Orleans, and never let Rowan know who her real family is.

But once Rowan's power starts to surface, using it unwittingly on Dr. Keck, Ellie puts in a call to a secret society called the Talamasca.

Ciprien is portrayed by Tongayi Chirisa. AMC Networks

Ciprien Grieve is a member of the Talamasca, tasked with looking after Rowan.

Ciprien is a gifted agent of the Talamasca, a centuries-old secret society that follows paranormal activity. He can see other people's memories by touching objects.

After Ellie's cancer returns, she makes Ciprien swear to look after Rowan's safety.

Daniel is played by Tobias Jelinek. AMC Networks

Daniel Lemle is the CEO of a company that conducts human longevity research.

Daniel offers Rowan a research role at his company and even offers Rowan's ailing mother Ellie a highly-coveted spot in one of their stem cell trials. But there's a catch: Rowan has to remove another patient from the trial for her mother to take their place.

When she becomes offended by Daniel's proposition, the two bicker, and Rowan loses control and accidentally unleashes her power once again.

Carlotta is portrayed by Beth Grant. AMC Networks

Carlotta Mayfair is Rowan's great-aunt and runs the Mayfair family's home in New Orleans.

This curmudgeonly Mayfair has looked after the sprawling family home in New Orleans for decades. But Carlotta has her own agenda, which includes keeping Deirdre continually drugged — an effort she believes will keep the spirit Lasher at bay.

Dierdre is played by Annabeth Gish. Mayfair Witches

Dierdre Mayfair, Rowan's birth mother, has been living at the Mayfair home under Carlotta's care for decades.

As a teen, Dierdre became pregnant after a chance encounter with a young man named Patrick who mysteriously died the following morning. After Dierdre gives birth to Rowan, Carlotta keeps her in a drugged, catatonic state for decades.

Lasher is played by Jack Huston. AMC Networks

Lasher is an evil spirit that has been with the Mayfair family for generations.

An evil, shape-shifting spirit that gets his power from bonding with the Mayfair family heir of every generation. But in exchange for doing his partner's bidding, the all-encompassing demon demands their love and devotion.

Cortland is portrayed by Harry Hamlin. AMC Networks

Cortland Mayfair is Rowan's debaucherous, great-uncle.

Cortland views himself as the family patriarch, but he sometimes shelves his paternal instincts in favor of a good party, including the boozy affair years ago where Deirdre slept with Patrick.