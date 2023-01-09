ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast

The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Flash flood warning issued for parts of the Salinas River: NWS

SALINAS, Calif. — Update 5 p.m.:. The flash flood warning has been extended until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for south central Monterey County on Tuesday afternoon. The warning, which was in effect until 4:15 p.m., came after local law enforcement reported flash flooding in the immediate areas around the Salinas River.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County gives update on winter storm

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials have announced that they will host a Wednesday winter storm press conference. This meeting is expected to stream live at 4:45 p.m. The county would not provide further details. A source close to the county said this meeting would update people on the next steps in assessing the winter The post Monterey County gives update on winter storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gonzales River Road bridge closed due to Salinas River flooding

 Update Jan. 11, 2022, at 3:53 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they have closed the bridge west of Gonzales due to flooding from the Salinas River. They announced that due to high water flow the Gonzales River Road bridge near River Road is now closed. Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as The post Gonzales River Road bridge closed due to Salinas River flooding appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms

Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
APTOS, CA
KRON4 News

Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Secondary System Blasts Through Overnight

A secondary system will bring the threat of brief heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds early Tuesday morning then move out late. Then, a weak system will drift by Wednesday and may produce a few showers. We’ll have a dry day on Thursday before rain chances return Friday/Saturday. AIR...
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

School closures continue for a third day following storm and flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Several school districts on the Central Coast will be closed on Wednesday as residents continue to deal with the impacts of a destructive atmospheric river. The following schools have announced they will not be open Wednesday, Jan. 11. All of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District.
