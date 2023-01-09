Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Flood warning issued for areas along Salinas River in Monterey County: NWS
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Salinas River in Monterey County. The warning states that moderate flooding is forecast for areas along the river, including the towns of Bradley and Spreckels. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is...
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
KSBW.com
Flash flood warning issued for parts of the Salinas River: NWS
SALINAS, Calif. — Update 5 p.m.:. The flash flood warning has been extended until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for south central Monterey County on Tuesday afternoon. The warning, which was in effect until 4:15 p.m., came after local law enforcement reported flash flooding in the immediate areas around the Salinas River.
Monterey County gives update on winter storm
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials have announced that they will host a Wednesday winter storm press conference. This meeting is expected to stream live at 4:45 p.m. The county would not provide further details. A source close to the county said this meeting would update people on the next steps in assessing the winter The post Monterey County gives update on winter storm appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
Gonzales River Road bridge closed due to Salinas River flooding
Update Jan. 11, 2022, at 3:53 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they have closed the bridge west of Gonzales due to flooding from the Salinas River. They announced that due to high water flow the Gonzales River Road bridge near River Road is now closed. Flash Flood warning issued for south Monterey County as The post Gonzales River Road bridge closed due to Salinas River flooding appeared first on KION546.
svvoice.com
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
Seacliff State Beach still closed after suffering 'catastrophic' damage to pier, seawall, campground in storms
Ocean swells that destroyed a seawall at Seacliff State Beach and wiped out 63 campsites and 26 hookup sites. Recent storms also destroyed half of the pier at Seacliff and left the remaining sections "severely damaged." Chris Spohrer, district superintendent for the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks, warned that forecasts were calling for another large, western swell to hit the area Friday.
Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation orders expand along Salinas River and San Lorenzo Creek for another day of rainfall.
Evacuation orders remained in effect overnight for communities along the Carmel River, Pajaro River, Big Sur River and Arroyo Seco River, with a warning in place for the length of the Salinas River. At about 7am Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, the warning on the Salinas River for locations at San...
Homes, highways flooded near Gilroy due to heavy rain
Heavy rain caused major flooding near Gilroy Monday afternoon in Northern California.
KSBW.com
Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
kion546.com
Secondary System Blasts Through Overnight
A secondary system will bring the threat of brief heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds early Tuesday morning then move out late. Then, a weak system will drift by Wednesday and may produce a few showers. We’ll have a dry day on Thursday before rain chances return Friday/Saturday. AIR...
KSBW.com
School closures continue for a third day following storm and flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Several school districts on the Central Coast will be closed on Wednesday as residents continue to deal with the impacts of a destructive atmospheric river. The following schools have announced they will not be open Wednesday, Jan. 11. All of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District.
KSBW.com
6 Monterey County school districts closed Thursday due to Salinas River flooding risk
SALINAS, Calif. — Multiple school districts in Monterey County have announced that all classes and extracurricular activities will be canceled Thursday, Jan. 12. The following schools districts have announced closures as of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday:. Salinas Union High School District. Santa Rita Union School District. Washington Union School District.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
