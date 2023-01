The Battle boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Rotating 8 with a 77-67 victory over Clayton on Monday in St. Louis. At Lift for Life High School, the fifth-seeded Spartans topped the fourth-seeded Greyhounds behind 18 points from Vernell Holt. Justin Goolsby and Tate McCubbin added 15 and Ethan Wiley 14 for Battle.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO