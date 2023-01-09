Read full article on original website
Why is Russia so keen to capture the town of Soledar?
CNN — Fighting is still raging in Soledar, a salt mine town in eastern Ukraine, despite Russian claims that it has gained control of the region. Should Russian troops indeed capture the town, it would mark Moscow's first gain in the Donbas for months -- potentially offering President Vladimir Putin some welcome news after a string of defeats on the battlefield since last summer.
Russian forces have committed 'a litany of violations' in Ukraine, says rights group
CNN — Russian war crimes and human rights abuses during the war in Ukraine add up to a "litany of violations of international humanitarian law," according to Human Rights Watch. In the rights group's annual report reviewing human rights standards in nearly 100 countries, it said that evidence of...
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
CNN — The Islamic Republic of Iran has long ranked among the world's top executioners. But with the recent death sentences handed down to protesters, critics say the regime has taken capital punishment to a new level. Last weekend, Iran executed two more protesters charged with killing security personnel,...
At least six injured in attack at central Paris railway station
CNN — At least six people were injured in an attack at Paris' Gare Du Nord central railway station early Wednesday, French authorities said. An individual began attacking people at 6:42 a.m. local time and was neutralized a minute later, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. The individual was disarmed by off-duty police officers who were going home and by border police, Darmanin said in a press conference.
They saved refugees stranded at sea. Now they're on trial
CNN — A trial of 24 rescue workers has begun in Greece, prompting criticism from human rights groups and the European Parliament, which has called the proceedings "the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe." The trial of Sean Binder, Sarah Mardini and 22 other volunteers from the...
Ex-King Constantine II of Greece dies at 82
CNN — The former King of Greece, Constantine II, has died at the age of 82, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday. According to CNN Greece, the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted coronavirus for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.
