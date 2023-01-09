Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager
One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green... The post Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
Deion Sanders leaked info about big change to Colorado’s schedule
The Deion Sanders era at Colorado was supposed to begin with a road game at TCU, but Coach Prime appears to have leaked some info about a big schedule change. During the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Sanders told him Colorado will open their season against Arizona... The post Deion Sanders leaked info about big change to Colorado’s schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis still in intensive care after swimming accident, kidneys 'a great concern,' per report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola, Florida, according to WREG.com in Memphis. He is reportedly continuing to deal with kidney issues despite minor improvements and remains in a hospital's intensive care unit after being helicoptered over. Hillis also sustained lung damage per reports. Alyssa Orange of KNWA of Fox24 in Arkansas initially reported that Hillis was on a ventilator and unconscious in the ICU.
Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game
DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Broncos interview Jim Harbaugh; Rams’ Sean McVay in limbo; Eagles coordinators in demand | Latest rumors, buzz
The calendar say it’s Tuesday, but as far as the NFL is concerned, it’s a continuation of Black Monday as teams hand out pink slips and turn over coaching staffs following Sunday’s Week 18 games. Here is a rundown of the latest news and rumors:. TUESDAY. 4:13...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finishes second season
Tremble caught 19 of 32 targets for 174 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Tremble's receiving output closely resembled that of his 2021 rookie campaign, although he totaled one more touchdown this term. In an underwhelming offense alongside fellow tight end Ian Thomas, Tremble's upside was restricted. While a potential change in the coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason could offer Tremble a new situation in 2023, it's also possible Carolina adds a more dynamic tight end to go with he and Thomas, leaving the former third-rounder's stock in question for the time being.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
