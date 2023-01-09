Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ reviews hail Paul Mescal as “horribly good” for bringing “dangerous energy” to stage
The reviews are in on the latest stage production of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ starring Paul Mescal – and the critics are full of praise. Mescal stars as the abusive Stanley in the classic Tennessee Williams play, which has been given a new lease of life at the Almeida Theatre, London. The Normal People star has been hailed by reviewers for his role in the play.
NME
Idris Elba confirms release date for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ movie
Idris Elba has confirmed the release date of the Luther movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun. After teasing a big announcement via his social media on Thursday afternoon (January 12), the actor posted a video clip breaking the news in character as DCI John Luther. In the video, he also revealed there would be both a theatrical release and one via streaming.
NME
Julia Roberts discovers she’s not actually a Roberts
Julia Roberts has discovered that her surname isn’t actually Roberts. The Pretty Woman star took part in latest season of the Finding Your Roots TV show from Ancestry. The series sees Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr use genealogical detective work and DNA analysis to help stars discover their family trees.
NME
‘Tár’ review: Cate Blanchett is masterful as maestro in a crisis
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a scarily accomplished conductor and composer who lives a life of luxury. She’s the first woman to lead the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic orchestra, but when she has engagements in New York, her wealthy benefactor Elliot Kaplan (Mark Strong) sends a private jet. Tár...
‘Reginald The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 At Syfy
Reginald The Vampire has tumbled into a second season at Syfy. It comes after the comedy drama series premiered in October. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. The Jacob Batalon-fronted series follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Reginald...
Bank of Dave review – underdog story of an everyman v Eton poshos
Here is the latest film to roll off the production line of cheerful warming British underdog comedies. As originally showcased in a 2012 Channel 4 series, it is the true story of how self-made Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick took on London’s elite banking institutions to get a licence to open his own bank serving the local community. More accurately, this film is a heavily fictionalised version of that story, slickly packaged into a familiar formula by the team behind Fisherman’s Friends.
NME
Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes win criticised by mother of serial killer’s victim
Evan Peters’ win at the Golden Globes 2023 for the controversial Netflix hit series, Dahmer, has been criticised. Peters picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the infamous American serial killer. However, the actor’s lauded performance as Dahmer has caused consternation among many since it arrived on the streaming service in 2022.
NME
Cate Blanchett responds to criticism that her new film ‘TÁR’ is “anti-woman”
Cate Blanchett has said that her film TÁR is not “anti-woman”. The actor had faced a string of critiques in an interview given by leading female conductor Marin Alsop to The Sunday Times. Alsop called the film “anti-woman” and went as far as to say it was “heartbreaking” that Blanchett’s character had been developed the way it has.
Best albums of 2022
(STACKER) – Some could call 2022 the comeback year for music artists. Others might even dub it the year COVID-19 seemingly backed down, no longer thwarting the thrill live music concertgoers have longed for since the world was brought to a momentary halt thanks to the global pandemic. We’re calling it one of the most […]
NME
‘M3GAN’ review: robot on the rampage is a new horror icon
Can you create an icon, or does an icon have to be anointed by fans? This grisly and hilarious horror flick – already a huge hit in the US – suggests the former is possible with the right ingredients and a light touch. Director Gerard Johnstone recently told NME that he wanted the title character, a killer doll who follows in the footsteps of genre legends Annabelle and Chucky, to be “an icon in her own right”. This could easily have smacked of trying too hard, but Johnstone really seems to have pulled it off.
NME
‘Heartstopper’ star Sebastian Croft responds to backlash over involvement with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft has addressed his role in the controversial Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy. It was announced last week that Croft would be voicing one of the two playable characters in Hogwarts Legacy, an action role-playing game published by Warner Bros. under its Portkey Games label, alongside Amelia Gething. Simon Pegg was confirmed to play Hogwarts’ headteacher.
NME
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim to debut ‘Here Lies Love’ musical on Broadway
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim are set to debut their musical Here Lies Love on Broadway. The musical is based on the pair’s double album of the same name, which was released in 2010 and documents the life of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines. It...
NME
The National tease new songs and collaborations with Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers
The National have teased two songs from their forthcoming new album and hinted at collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. The band posted a short clip on Twitter featuring 25 seconds of music with frontman Matt Berninger facing a piano. At the end of the clip he turns around holding up a book of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
Review: HBO's 'The Last of Us' is the best video game adaptation ever
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead HBO's adaptation of video game "The Last of Us," which breaks the curse of bad video game TV shows and movies.
NME
Watch Ville Valo debut ‘Neon Noir’ tracks, play HIM hits at first solo show under VV moniker
Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has officially debuted his new solo project VV in concert. He performed in Helsinki, Finland on Friday (January 13) and yesterday (January 14), and at both shows, delivered a set of new cuts and classics from the HIM catalogue. Valo performed 18 songs across the...
NME
George Michael’s estate pays tribute to supermodel Tatjana Patitz from ‘Freedom’ video
The estate of George Michael have paid tribute to supermodel Tatjana Patitz. Patitz, who rose to prominence as one of the first “original supermodels” in the eighties and nineties died earlier this week (January 11), aged 56. The news was confirmed by her agent Corinne Nicolas who said that the cause of death was illness, but no further information was given.
NME
What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO and Sky?
HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month. Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection. The series is created...
NME
KISS have an “awful lot of material” for more ‘Off The Soundboard’ releases
KISS’ official bootleg series ‘Off The Soundboard’ doesn’t seem likely to end any time soon, as Gene Simmons has revealed the band still have an “awful lot of material” to mine from. The series was kicked off in June of 2021, when KISS released...
NME
Margot Robbie admits she was “very emo” as a teen and still loves heavy metal
Margot Robbie has once again spoken about her love of Slipknot and other heavy metal bands. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last night (January 13) to promote her new film Babylon, Robbie revealed that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”.
NME
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler pays tribute to “bright light” Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in last year’s biopic about the famed singer’s life, has paid tribute to his daughter Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday (January 12) at the age of 54 following a reported cardiac arrest. Her last public appearance was at the 2023 Golden Globes only two days before alongside her mother Priscilla, where Butler won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. He later paid tribute to the pair in his acceptance speech, who gave director Baz Luhrmann their blessing to make the film.
Comments / 0