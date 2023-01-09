Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
tonyspicks.com
TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Longhorns 1/11/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The #17 TCU Horned Frogs will go against the #10 Texas Longhorns in NCAAB action at Moody Center, TX, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs, who were projected to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll, is off to a good start and seem like real conference contenders.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson
Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.
WFAA
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: David Pollack blows Nick Saban’s mind during halftime of Georgia’s rout of TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans don’t always like it when David Pollack “keeps it real” with his football opinions, but on Monday night they probably didn’t mind. Pollack, sitting next to Alabama coach Nick Saban on the ESPN halftime set at SoFi Stadium, proclaimed the Bulldogs new kings of college football.
SoFi Stadium’s roof to shield Georgia vs. TCU game from majority of storm’s elements except this one flaw
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
WFAA
Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
greensourcedfw.org
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Comments / 0