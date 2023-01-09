Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen said the play was ”just spiritual. … You can’t draw that one up or write that one up any better.”
SI:AM | Georgia Left No Doubt
Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs proved they’re leaps and bounds above the competition. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me extend a big thank you to Georgia for letting me get to bed early. In today’s SI:AM:. 🐶 Stetson Bennett and Georgia roll. 🐸 TCU looks...
Damar Hamlin continues recovery at Buffalo General, Gates Vascular
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — UC Health officials said Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center on Monday morning and flew back to Buffalo, where he will continue to recover at Buffalo General Medical Center and Gates Vasuclar Institute. In an update provided by Kaleida Health on Tuesday,...
