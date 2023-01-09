ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75

Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
EL PASO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy