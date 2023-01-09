Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
