Tucson, AZ

BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID
UTEP 69, UTSA 57

UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57. UTEP (9-7) Frazier 3-7...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Sacramento 135, Houston 115

Percentages: FG .458, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Mathews 4-6, Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 3-7, Green 3-12, Nix 1-1, Eason 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernando 2, Mathews). Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Eason 2, Martin Jr....
Clemson 83, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70. CLEMSON (14-3) Schieffelin 3-5 1-1 8, Tyson 9-14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75

Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
FORT WORTH, TX
Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55

EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55. CINCINNATI (12-6) Lakhin...
CINCINNATI, OH
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
FULLERTON, CA
RUTGERS 65, NORTHWESTERN 62

Percentages: FG .426, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Spencer 6-7, Hyatt 2-3, Mulcahy 2-4, Mag 1-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Omoruyi 2, Hyatt, Mulcahy, Spencer). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 3, Mag 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Omoruyi 2). Steals: 8 (McConnell...
EVANSTON, IL
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY

