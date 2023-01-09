Illinois legislators approve $85K salary for lawmakers in $1.7 billion spending bill

The Illinois Senate's temporary chamber in Springfield BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the measure late Sunday night.

Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund known as the rainy day fund, gives hospitals statewide a one time $460 million payment to help with the increased cost of nursing, puts $400 million into the Large Business Attraction Fund and deposits $72 million into the Disaster Recovery Fund, among other things.

“A hundred and seventy-four pages on a Friday night, the audacity of what we are doing,” state Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said in opposition. “Pay increase, Christmas in January for legislators.”

In the 102nd General Assembly that ends Jan. 10, base pay for legislators is $72,906 a year. Legislative leaders get extra stipends ranging from committee chairman and minority spokesman receiving an additional $11,098 to the Senate president and House speaker getting an additional $29,530 a year. If approved by the governor, starting with the 103rd General Assembly that begins Jan. 11, the base pay for part-time state legislators will increase to $85,000.

The measure also increases the salaries of the governor from $181,670 to $205,700, the lieutenant governor from $140,000 to $160,900, the secretary of state from $161,500 to $183,300, and the attorney general from $161,000 to $183,300. The comptroller and treasurer would each get their salaries increased from $140,000 to $160,900.

Batinick said the bill has literally not seen the light of day.

“This is a Springfield setup,” he said. “You may think that the public isn't going to notice, it seems that we’re doing our best to make it happen that way, but they will notice.”

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said the measure is good for the state.

“We are putting aside $400 million to be competitive with other states in attracting high tech jobs and employers to our state, we are paying $460 million to keep our hospital systems afloat and we’re putting $850 million in its rainy day fund,” Harris said.

Harris went on to say the spending stabilizes the state’s finances and increases pension payments, but it also modifies state policies to help families “by making sure that the state takes its hand out of families pockets and sending all child support payments directly to the children.”

In the Senate Sunday, state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, echoed Harris and defended pay raises for legislators.

“It makes sure that we invest in making sure that not everyone who is a millionaire or a billionaire or wealthy can afford to serve,” Sims said. “Let’s stop playing politics.”

Before passage, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, criticized the pay raises as unfair to working Illinoisans.

“Teachers, truck drivers, waitresses … go out to the security guards right now who are protecting us and tell them that you’re worth $85,000 and ask them what they think. Please do that,” Bailey said.

The measure can now be cued up for the governor’s desk for his approval.