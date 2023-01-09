ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois legislators approve $85K salary for lawmakers in $1.7 billion spending bill

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2x47_0k7wcJzG00
The Illinois Senate's temporary chamber in Springfield  BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the measure late Sunday night.

Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund known as the rainy day fund, gives hospitals statewide a one time $460 million payment to help with the increased cost of nursing, puts $400 million into the Large Business Attraction Fund and deposits $72 million into the Disaster Recovery Fund, among other things.

“A hundred and seventy-four pages on a Friday night, the audacity of what we are doing,” state Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said in opposition. “Pay increase, Christmas in January for legislators.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOkBC_0k7wcJzG00

In the 102nd General Assembly that ends Jan. 10, base pay for legislators is $72,906 a year. Legislative leaders get extra stipends ranging from committee chairman and minority spokesman receiving an additional $11,098 to the Senate president and House speaker getting an additional $29,530 a year. If approved by the governor, starting with the 103rd General Assembly that begins Jan. 11, the base pay for part-time state legislators will increase to $85,000.

The measure also increases the salaries of the governor from $181,670 to $205,700, the lieutenant governor from $140,000 to $160,900, the secretary of state from $161,500 to $183,300, and the attorney general from $161,000 to $183,300. The comptroller and treasurer would each get their salaries increased from $140,000 to $160,900.

Batinick said the bill has literally not seen the light of day.

“This is a Springfield setup,” he said. “You may think that the public isn't going to notice, it seems that we’re doing our best to make it happen that way, but they will notice.”

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said the measure is good for the state.

“We are putting aside $400 million to be competitive with other states in attracting high tech jobs and employers to our state, we are paying $460 million to keep our hospital systems afloat and we’re putting $850 million in its rainy day fund,” Harris said.

Harris went on to say the spending stabilizes the state’s finances and increases pension payments, but it also modifies state policies to help families “by making sure that the state takes its hand out of families pockets and sending all child support payments directly to the children.”

In the Senate Sunday, state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, echoed Harris and defended pay raises for legislators.

“It makes sure that we invest in making sure that not everyone who is a millionaire or a billionaire or wealthy can afford to serve,” Sims said. “Let’s stop playing politics.”

Before passage, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, criticized the pay raises as unfair to working Illinoisans.

“Teachers, truck drivers, waitresses … go out to the security guards right now who are protecting us and tell them that you’re worth $85,000 and ask them what they think. Please do that,” Bailey said.

The measure can now be cued up for the governor’s desk for his approval.

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?

(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Missouri Gov. Parson recommends 8.7% pay increase for state employees to General Assembly

(The Center Square) – State employees might get an 8.7% pay increase and some working in certain care facilities during high-demand shifts might get a $2 per hour increase under a plan by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. Parson recommended to the state’s General Assembly a cost of living adjustment for all state workers and the hourly increase in a fiscal year 2023 early supplemental budget request. The proposed pay increase would amount to $151.2 million with $82.4 million from general revenue. The state's Office...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill

(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. Comptroller Susana Mendoza praised the rainy day fund allocation. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Burgum pitches his tax plan to committee

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum touted his income tax reduction plan to a House committee Wednesday, telling lawmakers the state was in a financial position to enact the cuts. Burgum's plan would create a flat tax of 1.5%. Sixty percent of taxpayers would not pay anything,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Proposed New Mexico budget would increase state spending by nearly 12% after 14% increase last year

(The Center Square) - After increasing the state budget by a double-digit percentage last year, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to do the same again this year. The Democratic governor released her proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday. The proposed budget would total $9.4 billion, 11.9% more than the state is spending in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a release from the governor’s office.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Abortion protection bill passes both Illinois chambers

(The Center Square) – After heated debate from state lawmakers throughout the lame-duck session, a measure that aims to increase access to abortion and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has passed both chambers. Proponents say House Bill 4664 would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Reynolds calls for reducing cabinet agencies, administrative rules

(The Center Square) – In her Condition of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a series of proposals that she said will protect taxpayers and bolster the economy. Reynolds said she signed an executive order earlier in the day to put a moratorium on additions to the Iowa Administrative Code, which is more than 20,000 pages long and contains 190,000 restrictive terms. Many rules are either unnecessary or are counterproductive and make the state less competitive so rules that don’t help the economy...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Government watchdog group threatens litigation over Washington’s 2022 transportation package

(The Center Square) – Washington-state-based Citizen Action Defense Fund says a bill passed by the state Legislature last year as part of an ambitious transportation package violates the single subject provision of the state constitution. CADF is threatening to take legal action if the state Attorney General’s Office doesn’t move to invalidate the legislation.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Szafir: Act 10 is the 'gift that keeps on giving'

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s tax burden is at its lowest level ever, and at least one fiscal conservative says Act 10 should get some of the credit. CJ Szafir is the president of the Institute for Reforming Government, but in 2011 he was the policy advisor to former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Szafir said the reforms included in Act 10 lowered the cost of local government in particular,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Scott urges Legislature to address zoning issues in 1970 law

(The Center Square) – Addressing decades-old regulations in housing are the focus of Vermont’s top elected official. Taking to his official Facebook page, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the state has invested $500 million in housing over the past two years, but the state is being held back from advancing housing by regulations he said need to be addressed this year. “These were put in place at a time when...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy