Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
 3 days ago
State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session.

Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were “guardrails” for sighting wind farms. He said it will better align the state with its renewable energy goals.

“We have other counties who have much more restrictive rules in place and that has stymied development and that’s what we’re trying to address in this bill,” Cunningham said. “By allowing for local input, but putting guardrails on how restrictive those sighting requirements can be.”

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, worries about radar disruption for tracking tornadoes and concerns the turbines can kill wildlife like raptor birds.

“Why is that important, because they're the ones who keep all the other species in check. They’re the ones that eat mice and rats that prevent vermin from spreading disease,” Rose said. “Oh, monarch butterflies, let’s screw that up too. Why is that important? Because we need to eat.”

Rose said local jurisdictions are already doing what’s best for their jurisdictions.

“We got plenty of this. And if you let it work you’ll get plenty more but it will in places where locally elected officials have said ‘yeah, that makes sense, that makes sense to put it there,’” Rose said.

The measure was approved and now can be sent to the House for consideration. The final day of lame-duck session is Tuesday.

JDion
3d ago

Another democrat overreach. When are you low informed Americans in name only going to figure out that a vote for a democrat is a vote for socialism?

4
Mary Pfeiffer
3d ago

How about the areas that have windmills are the ones that get the benefit from them first? There are a few here & I didn't find out until a few years ago that the towns that had them the companies rent the land from the owners but that is where it stops. The towns do not get any discounts for having them. The companies take the energy that the windmills produce & put it in a pool for the whole state to use.

3
okthen
3d ago

there's a reason, look up who's buying up farm ground in Illinois, seriously research it and it's not farmers

5
