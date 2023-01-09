Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at an event on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Courtesy of Facebook

Gun-ban bill amendment filed Sunday

A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down.

The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.

Inauguration Monday

After a weekend of various volunteer and meet-and-greet events, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be inaugurated for a second term in Springfield Monday.

The event at the Bank of Springfield Center in the capital city begins at 11:30 a.m. Pritzker will be sworn in for another term, as will Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Alexi Giannoulias will be inaugurated as secretary of state.

John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'

The American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere signed a memorandum of understanding Sunday that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment.

The Illinois Farm Bureau announced the MOU, saying the issue has been a long-standing one for farmers and the agreement gives farmers access to tools, information and resources to repair their own equipment.