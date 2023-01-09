Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.

