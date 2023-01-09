Read full article on original website
Ronald Lee Williams, 71 of Livonia, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.
LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 5, 2023 following an automobile accident in Pawnee. The daughter of Carroll Francis and Rhonda Sue (Ruggles) Holloway she was born July 21, 1980 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to...
Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear
NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
Kirksville man gives wife a massive windmill as present
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's a gift that keeps on giving. For each year of marriage, Mark Henry has built his wife Kimberly, who is a Kirksville native, a special gift: a windmill. This year, Henry went all out, with a massive windmill that doubles as a water pump. KTVO's...
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
Northeast Missouri man arrested on weapons charges
NEAR YOUNGSTOWN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing a couple of felony weapons charges following his arrest over the weekend. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas L. Friedrichsen, 47, of rural Kirksville, at his residence near Youngstown. The suspect is now...
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
Memphis man hurt in rear-end crash on Highway 136
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt in a rear-end crash Monday morning. It happened at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Memphis, about one-tenth of a mile west of the Highway 15 intersection. State troopers say a car driven by James McQuoid, of Memphis, was stopped...
Apartment complex for factory workers opens in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Bonita Apartments in Ottumwa opened for residents for the first time Tuesday morning. The apartment complex is located in north Ottumwa at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Kenwood Street. The complex will be home to JBS factory workers and their families. The facility has...
Phase 1 of storage unit project in Kirksville to be completed in first quarter of year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Phase 1 of the climate-controlled storage units coming to the south side of Kirksville should be done soon. A representative with Smartlock Self Storage informed KTVO of the news. Phase 1 just includes storage units being installed in the former Gordmans building. It does not include...
Zach Nunn: 'This is a horrendous case of patient abuse'
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Tuesday night's discovery of photos and videos which showed female patients being assaulted at the Ottumwa Regional Medical Center has shaken the community. Nurse Practitioner Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, was working an overnight shift at the hospital. After his shift, he was found dead in the employee break room.
Ottumwa man found guilty of May 2019 killing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder. Preston Martin, 42, of Ottumwa, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder as well as burglary and robbery. Martin was charged in the May 2019 stabbing death of Thomas Carlton Foster, 41,...
Decision on how to tax solar projects in Missouri not expected soon
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — After multiple meetings on how to tax solar projects in Missouri, the issue may not be resolved as soon as some would like. The top three recommendations from the tax force's report include:. A single, uniform and fair method of assessing such projects. All commercial...
Witness testimony takes up day 2 of Spurgeon trial
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Witness testimony began in the trial of a southeast Iowa man accused of murder in 2021. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, listened to testimony from two law enforcement officers that detailed their version of the day he is accused of killing Gerald William Sapp. Sapp suffered multiple...
Trial set to begin for Ottumwa man charged with 2021 killing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man facing multiple felony charges, including murder, is set to begin this week. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp, also of Ottumwa. Sapp was allegedly stabbed multiple...
Adair County Health reports 24 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 4-10
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Adair County Health released that the number of COVID-19 and seasonal flu cases fell in the county for the third consecutive week. There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10. That is down from...
4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday
MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of...
Sullivan County Health Department reports another person has died due to COVID-19
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan reported an additional death due to COVID-19. The health department says it will not be releasing additional information about the individual at this time. There have been 24 COVID-related deaths in the county. Currently, Sullivan County sits...
