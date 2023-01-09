Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
myfox28columbus.com
The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DeWine bans TikTok, other Chinese-operated apps on state-owned devices
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order banning TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps on electronic devices used by government employees.
Ohio man called plague on the community, sentenced after shipping drugs to Ohio via UPS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS. Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials. Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on […]
13abc.com
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
cleveland19.com
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
ideastream.org
Two controversial Ohio bills on oil and gas drilling and election laws both signed
The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Gov. Mike Dewine signed that and another bill left over from the lame duck legislative session, and both Republican-backed bills are controversial. Late on Friday, as his inaugural weekend...
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March. Some states have already stopped emergency allotments.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
DeWine signs bill that could raise taxes, scrap credits for developers; pledges support for affordable housing in next budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Friday that could raises taxes on affordable housing developments and block their owners from claiming certain tax credits. But he offered some hope to advocates as well with a promise to address affordable housing in his forthcoming two-year budget proposal.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
