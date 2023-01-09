ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
myfox28columbus.com

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
WDTN

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
13abc.com

Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
cleveland19.com

The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
