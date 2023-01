For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022. By contrast, adult-use cannabis sales that voters approved in 2020 hit a new high in the same month, with more than $85.4 million in estimated […] The post Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO