Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

03-21-33-36-41-42

(three, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $365,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

