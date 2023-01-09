Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and...
WVNT-TV
Bears GM Addresses Taking a QB With Draft’s No. 1 Pick
He was asked if Fields is ‘your guy’ but didn’t give a direct yes or no. View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears are in possession of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and the team’s leadership isn’t ruling out a big decision that would rock the sport should they decide to go for it.
WVNT-TV
NFL Fans Speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s Future After Jersey Decision
After the game, the Packers quarterback explained why he didn’t exchange jerseys with Lions receiver Jameson Williams. In the days leading up to the regular-season finale on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, one brief video clip caught the NFL world’s attention.
WVNT-TV
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Responds to CPR Sack Celebration Controversy
Fans criticized the linebacker for his poorly timed celebration. Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith received criticism for his mock CPR sack celebration during the team’s 28–14 win over the Browns due to perceived insensitivity. Six days prior, Bills safety Damar Hamlin received CPR on the field after going into...
WVNT-TV
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
Houston sacked coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after going 3-13-1 in the 2022 season. The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith. Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head...
WVNT-TV
Report: Three Teams Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The former Saints coach reportedly has been doing homework on one particular NFC job opening. The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.
WVNT-TV
Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game
The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...
WVNT-TV
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected. Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized via Twitter on Monday morning after he was ejected in his team’s regular-season finale on Sunday night. In a puzzling sequence, Walker shoved a Lions medical trainer on the field and was tossed from the pivotal game.
WVNT-TV
Jets Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur, per Reports
LaFleur had been New York’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. After a season that ended on a six-game losing streak, the Jets reportedly have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The move was a mutual decision, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, and ends LaFleur’s two-year stint...
WVNT-TV
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was bad enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.
WVNT-TV
ESPN’s Louis Riddick Reacts to Ejection by Packers’ Quay Walker
The linebacker’s action came days after a trainer performed life-saving CPR on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. NFL fans were shocked to see Packers linebacker Quay Walker shove a Lions athletic trainer during Sunday night’s 20–16 Detroit win, especially in the aftermath of the frightening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week.
WVNT-TV
Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame ’23 Class
The USC running back, who had his Heisman Trophy victory vacated in 2005, will receive the sport’s highest lifetime achievement honor. Reggie Bush may have had his Heisman Trophy taken away, but he’s nevertheless poised to become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Bush, who...
