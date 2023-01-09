ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MyWabashValley.com

Bulls-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Monday’s Bulls-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are nearly double-digit favorites. The fourth and final matchup between the Bulls and Celtics of the season tips off Monday night at TD Garden. Chicago leads the series, 2–1, and the home team has won each...
CHICAGO, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyWabashValley.com

Tua Tagovailoa Out vs. Bills for Wild Card, Dolphins Announce

This is his second stint in the concussion protocol this season. View the original article to see embedded media. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the Dolphins’ wild-card matchup against the Bills on Sunday while he’s still in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Skylar Thompson will start with Teddy Bridgewater still dealing with a dislocated pinky finger.
MyWabashValley.com

SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win

You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
BUFFALO, NY
MyWabashValley.com

Rodgers Dodges Questions After Spurning Jersey Trade Request

The Packers quarterback was coy about why he wants to keep the jersey from Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’s jersey swap request of Aaron Rodgers was spurned by the Packers quarterback on Sunday night after Detroit eliminated Green Bay with a 20–16 victory at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI

