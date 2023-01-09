Read full article on original website
Paul Harris
6d ago
Again Thanks Omaha, we are now having to live with your violence. The people who run from you are bringing their troubles over here. Like the old saying goes. "You can run, but you can't hide." Council Bluffs Iowa used to be such a nice, peaceful, and safe community to live. Not anymore! May God protect all of our law enforcement officers as they combat the criminals. 🙏 Amen.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed Thursday. According to Omaha Police, the Casey’s near 24th and Martha Street was robbed Thursday at 7:32 p.m. A store employee allegedly told police that an unknown man went into the store and...
WOWT
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
klin.com
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot
A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
WOWT
Man tased, arrested at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield pleads not guilty to charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man tased at Eppley Airfield for allegedly resisting arrest appears in court. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta was in Douglas County Court Friday for an arraignment. Washington pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and providing false information. A trial is...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
WOWT
With over 300 open cold cases, OPD and victim families hope more tipsters will come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 12 years since Jameila Hesseltine and her boyfriend, Carl Reed, were killed. Since that day, Hesseltine’s sister, Buffy Bush, has continued the work in looking to hold accountable those who did it. “I fight for her every day. I fight for her...
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
KETV.com
Omaha man to face jail, probation for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide committed in March
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was sentenced in a Douglas County courtroom Thursday morning and will face 90 days in jail and two years probation. Jonathan McDougald was charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for hitting, and killing, 35-year-old Regina Bright in March. "He killed my daughter, that's...
fox42kptm.com
Two arrested after NSP troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Arizona men are in custody after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora, Nebraska, according to spokesperson for NSP. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when a trooper observed...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
klkntv.com
Man cited after mooning delivery driver at Lincoln Burger King, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was cited Thursday after he exposed himself to a delivery driver at a fast food restaurant in north Lincoln, police say. Around 4:20 a.m., officers were sent to a Burger King near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller reported a disturbance.
Mills County Arrest
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
WOWT
Three juveniles among four arrested after Omaha schools threat made online
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police released the identity of the 18-year-old arrested along with three juveniles after a threat made was made online about a number of Omaha schools. “The investigation revealed the posts to be a hoax,” Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night. Itzel Bravo, 18,...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
KETV.com
Arizona man sentenced for 2021 hoax threats to Omaha schools, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making hoax threats against Omaha area schools and businesses. In April 2021, officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams targeted Millard, Elkhorn, Central and Westside schools along with Union Pacific headquarters, Eppley Airfield and the Douglas County courthouse with various threats.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
