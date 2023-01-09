ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 8

Paul Harris
6d ago

Again Thanks Omaha, we are now having to live with your violence. The people who run from you are bringing their troubles over here. Like the old saying goes. "You can run, but you can't hide." Council Bluffs Iowa used to be such a nice, peaceful, and safe community to live. Not anymore! May God protect all of our law enforcement officers as they combat the criminals. 🙏 Amen.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man tased, arrested at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield pleads not guilty to charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man tased at Eppley Airfield for allegedly resisting arrest appears in court. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta was in Douglas County Court Friday for an arraignment. Washington pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and providing false information. A trial is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Arrest

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Arizona man sentenced for 2021 hoax threats to Omaha schools, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making hoax threats against Omaha area schools and businesses. In April 2021, officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams targeted Millard, Elkhorn, Central and Westside schools along with Union Pacific headquarters, Eppley Airfield and the Douglas County courthouse with various threats.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy