ABC 4

Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed

(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
ABC 4

Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns

Although the routine isn’t new to the NFL, Sunday’s celebration was poorly timed. One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least. After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

