Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back
Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll. Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
ABC 4
Damar Hamlin Issues Tweet After Transfer to Buffalo Hospital
The Buffalo safety once again thanked everyone for their support. View the original article to see embedded media. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week removed from going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Upon the...
ABC 4
Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns
Although the routine isn’t new to the NFL, Sunday’s celebration was poorly timed. One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least. After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday,...
Comments / 0