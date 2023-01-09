ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort

Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics

John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor provides update on Alex Cappa and his status moving forward for the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Baltimore and was carted off the field before the team quickly ruled him out to return. Following the game in the locker room, Cappa was moving around on a scooter as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit News

Lions' Holmes on Goff: 'It's a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better'

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions aren't making it difficult to read between the lines regarding the future of the team's quarterback position. Following a stellar second season with the Lions, with Jared Goff posting a passer rating of 99.3 while conducting one of the league's top offenses, general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the performance was enough to commit to building around Goff as the long-term starter. And while Holmes didn't go as far as to make a declarative statement — something he always tries to avoid in his position — it's easy to interpret the intent of his response.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans

Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions, John Cominsky look to extend successful pairing this offseason

Allen Park — Talking to the media minutes after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, coach Dan Campbell was asked about the future of the franchise. Within his answer, Campbell reference "the guys we plan on re-signing." It hinted that some level of conversation had already taken place between the coach and general manager Brad Holmes regarding the team's pending free agents. Not that it should surprise anyone, given the communication and relationship the franchise's brass have forged since being paired together in Jan. 2021.
DETROIT, MI

