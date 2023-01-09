Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
NFL team official puts blame on league exec over Bills-Bengals warm up report
The NFL and ESPN are still at odds over a report about Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals given 5 minutes to warm up to play after Damar Hamlin's medical emergency.
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
Bengals players slam Ravens for 'cheap' actions in Week 18
Cincinnati Bengals players are not happy with the Baltimore Ravens coming out of their Week 18 matchup and before the rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. In fact, the Bengals’ distaste with things Ravens players did on Sunday was a theme of the locker room while celebrating the second AFC North title in as many years.
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
See which teams voted against NFL playoffs rule changes the Bengals opposed
The NFL's rule changes for seeding and homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs this season won't end up affecting the Cincinnati Bengals, but now we know which teams voted to change the rules. Cincinnati won't face a coin-flip scenario after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Instead, they'll face a...
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday
Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
Zac Taylor provides update on Alex Cappa and his status moving forward for the Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Baltimore and was carted off the field before the team quickly ruled him out to return. Following the game in the locker room, Cappa was moving around on a scooter as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.
Detroit News
Michigan running back Blake Corum to return next season for 'unfinished business'
Michigan running back Blake Corum, a consensus All-American last season, will return for his senior season, saying among his goals has been leaving a legacy while fulfilling a commitment to his education. Corum,who is recovering from knee surgery from a late-season injury, first shared his news Monday on the Rich...
WKRC
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
Detroit News
Report: Colts put in request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the team’s head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Monday evening that Glenn, who was a popular name for head-coaching vacancies this time last year, was requested by the...
Detroit News
Lions' Holmes on Goff: 'It's a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better'
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions aren't making it difficult to read between the lines regarding the future of the team's quarterback position. Following a stellar second season with the Lions, with Jared Goff posting a passer rating of 99.3 while conducting one of the league's top offenses, general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the performance was enough to commit to building around Goff as the long-term starter. And while Holmes didn't go as far as to make a declarative statement — something he always tries to avoid in his position — it's easy to interpret the intent of his response.
Detroit News
Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans
Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
Detroit News
Lions, John Cominsky look to extend successful pairing this offseason
Allen Park — Talking to the media minutes after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, coach Dan Campbell was asked about the future of the franchise. Within his answer, Campbell reference "the guys we plan on re-signing." It hinted that some level of conversation had already taken place between the coach and general manager Brad Holmes regarding the team's pending free agents. Not that it should surprise anyone, given the communication and relationship the franchise's brass have forged since being paired together in Jan. 2021.
Moeller 2024 QB Luke Dunn, GCL-South's leading passer, transfers to Withrow High School
Withrow High School continues to build its football program through offseason additions. On Monday, 2024 quarterback Luke Dunn, who spent last season as the starter at Moeller, announced that he is transferring to Withrow. Dunn spent the majority of last season as the starter for the Moeller Crusaders. In 13...
