Lions Troll Packers With Video of Aaron Rodgers Bulletin Board Material
Detroit’s social media team kept receipts this season. The Lions kept receipts this season. After Detroit beat the Packers 20–16 on Sunday night to officially eliminate their NFC North rivals from the playoffs, the Lions’ social media team posted a video compilation of comments by Green Bay players, primarily quarterback Aaron Rodgers, expressing confidence that the Packers would beat Detroit.
Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency
The quarterback will hit the open market in the 2023 offseason. After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open
David Culley and Lovie Smith were both one-and-dones. But Houston may have suitors for a rebuild that could eventually pay off. When a coach gets fired from what appears to be an absolute circus of a job, most people will ask: Who on Earth would sign up for that next?
NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton’s Options, Next Patriots OC
He wants to coach again, but the right job might not be available. Plus, SI’s Albert Breer answers your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, makes his Super Bowl pick and more. We’re onto the NFL playoffs with six wild-card games on tap for this...
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
Going home: Bills’ Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner
Washington is in need of a new offensive play caller. The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been calling plays for the franchise in the last two seasons. Washington later announced the news with a statement from coach Ron Rivera.
SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win
You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half
The ESPN analyst didn’t have much to say as the Bulldogs closed out a monstrous first two quarters against the underdog Horned Frogs. The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
The Bills defense should have an easy time with a banged-up Dolphins attack. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Rob Gronkowski to Kick Field Goal in Live Super Bowl Commercial
The retired tight end is practicing for the kick of his lifetime on Sunday, Feb. 12. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will put his football cleats back on for this year’s Super Bowl, but not for the reason that some fans may think. The four-time Super Bowl champion is...
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
The two-time national champion can claim seniority over Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and others. It is a truth universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old. The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released,...
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
George Kittle has been Brock Purdy’s favorite target and that should continue in the postseason. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame ’23 Class
The USC running back, who had his Heisman Trophy victory vacated in 2005, will receive the sport’s highest lifetime achievement honor. Reggie Bush may have had his Heisman Trophy taken away, but he’s nevertheless poised to become a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Bush, who...
‘Pending Physical’ Trends As Carlos Correa Finalizes Third Deal
Two deals fell apart after teams raised questions following his physical. Carlos Correa’s free agency has more twists and turns than a season of Game of Thrones, with the latest curveball morning on Tuesday. Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, a month after first coming to terms with the Giants and three weeks after doing the same with the Mets.
Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night.
