In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
WVNT-TV
Stephen Curry returns for Warriors after missing 11 games
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors after an 11-game absence with a partially dislocated left shoulder, rejoining the starting lineup as the defending champions hosted the Phoenix Suns. While Curry didn’t have a strict minutes restriction Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr noted...
WVNT-TV
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant’s attention for an autograph at Monday’s game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
WVNT-TV
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
WVNT-TV
Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game
The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...
WVNT-TV
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected. Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized via Twitter on Monday morning after he was ejected in his team’s regular-season finale on Sunday night. In a puzzling sequence, Walker shoved a Lions medical trainer on the field and was tossed from the pivotal game.
WVNT-TV
Bears GM Addresses Taking a QB With Draft’s No. 1 Pick
He was asked if Fields is ‘your guy’ but didn’t give a direct yes or no. View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears are in possession of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and the team’s leadership isn’t ruling out a big decision that would rock the sport should they decide to go for it.
WVNT-TV
NFL Fans Speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s Future After Jersey Decision
After the game, the Packers quarterback explained why he didn’t exchange jerseys with Lions receiver Jameson Williams. In the days leading up to the regular-season finale on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, one brief video clip caught the NFL world’s attention.
WVNT-TV
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
Houston sacked coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after going 3-13-1 in the 2022 season. The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith. Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head...
WVNT-TV
Report: Three Teams Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The former Saints coach reportedly has been doing homework on one particular NFC job opening. The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.
