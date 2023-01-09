The former Saints coach reportedly has been doing homework on one particular NFC job opening. The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO