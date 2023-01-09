Lions RB Jamaal Williams goes viral for his NBC introduction

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams went viral for his introduction on “Sunday Night Football” for NBC in Week 18.

Williams’ Lions were playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. When NBC ran the intros, Williams didn’t name his college or another school or hometown. Rather, he said a full sentence that most couldn’t understand.

What did Williams say? We have you covered.

“First swag KazeKage, leader of the hidden village in the den,” Williams said.

That’s a reference to “Naruto,” which is a Japanese manga series that was turned into an anime show. Williams is a fan of the show.

Williams has enjoyed a career-year this season. Entering Week 18, he had 994 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, both of which are career-high marks.

