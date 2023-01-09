A 38-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Florida Street in Mandeville, according to Mandeville Police. Police officers and personnel from St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 4 responded to the scene, according to public information officer Eddie Vanison. The man, whose identify had not been released, was found critically injured and was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center, where he died.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO