Saint Tammany Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish's drainage system isn't prepared for climate change. Can 'green' infrastructure help?

As rainfall becomes more intense with climate change, Jefferson Parish’s traditional drainage system of canals and pumps won’t be enough to protect property from flooding. That’s according to a draft stormwater management plan the parish government unveiled in December that recommends “green” infrastructure be woven into public works projects, code enforcement and private development.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO seeking man who set fires inside Harvey store on Christmas Eve

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a Scrooge used a lighter to set fire to several pieces of merchandise inside a Harvey store on Christmas Eve. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released video and photos of the suspect, a man who accompanied a women into the store located in the 1700 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian dies of injuries after accident in Mandeville, police say

A 38-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Florida Street in Mandeville, according to Mandeville Police. Police officers and personnel from St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 4 responded to the scene, according to public information officer Eddie Vanison. The man, whose identify had not been released, was found critically injured and was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center, where he died.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

French Quarter house fire injures 2 women, including 104-year-old in wheelchair

Two women were injured in a French Quarter house fire Tuesday morning, authorities said, including a 104-year-old in a wheelchair. The fire was reported at 8:41 a.m. in the 700 block of Barracks Street (map), which is between Royal and Bourbon streets, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The building is a single-family dwelling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Luling father, son dead following argument in domestic double shooting, authorities say

An argument between a Luling father and his son apparently ended in bloodshed with both men dead of gunshot wounds early Monday morning, according to authorities. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35. The two men were pronounced dead inside a home in the 200 block of Fourth Street (map).
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges

On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
NOLA.com

Trial begins for two men accused in 2018 Mardi Gras killings

Orleans Parish prosecutors are attempting to convict, for a second time, two men accused of killing two and wounding three in a hail of gunfire blasted into a 2018 Mardi Gras Day barbecue. The men, Kendall Barnes, 27, and Derrick Groves, 25, were convicted of murder and attempted murder by...
NOLA.com

U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year

There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Madisonville-area residents are bemoaning the loss of an old friend, a live oak tree at Theo Dendinger Cemetery, estimated at between 200 and 300 years of age. “There's no way to tell exactly how old it is, but it was a big tree and it had to be at least 200 years old, said Eddie Badeaux, who sits on the cemetery board. Badeaux, 81, said the way the old tree fell is unusual.
MADISONVILLE, LA

