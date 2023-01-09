Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Family, volunteers ramp up efforts to locate Mandeville boater missing for three days
After nearly 16 hours with no success, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing Mandeville boater Monday night. But the search continued for a third day Tuesday as family, friends, authorities and volunteers continued their efforts to find Billy Coile, a 44-year-old husband and father of two.
NOLA.com
One man shot near Abita Springs, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Abita Springs that left one man injured, according to a news release. A man has been taken to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said, but the extent of his injuries is not yet know. The shooting happened...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell sets deadline for Mardi Gras parades to find extra police in order to restore routes
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday provided additional details on the city’s plan to restore the full length of Carnival parades in 2023, setting a deadline for krewes to secure the required police that would allow them to roll on their traditional routes. During a press conference at City Hall,...
NOLA.com
2 dead in Luling after 'domestic incident,' St. Charles Parish authorities say
Two people were found dead overnight inside a home in Luling, St. Charles Parish officials said early Monday. Update: Father, son dead after argument, authorities say. There was an increased police presence in the 200 block of 4th Street (map), authorities said at 1:20 a.m. Monday, but there's no threat to the public.
NOLA.com
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
NOLA.com
Dead endangered whale washes up on Pass Christian beach; 1st time it's happened in Mississippi
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish's drainage system isn't prepared for climate change. Can 'green' infrastructure help?
As rainfall becomes more intense with climate change, Jefferson Parish’s traditional drainage system of canals and pumps won’t be enough to protect property from flooding. That’s according to a draft stormwater management plan the parish government unveiled in December that recommends “green” infrastructure be woven into public works projects, code enforcement and private development.
NOLA.com
Fistfight leads to deadly double shooting outside Harvey bar; Couple booked with murder
A fistfight between strangers outside of a Harvey bar ended in gunfire that left one of the combatants dead and his 17-year-old brother shot in the neck, according to authorities. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man and woman accused of shooting the victims. Maynor Ramos, 24, and...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
NOLA.com
JPSO seeking man who set fires inside Harvey store on Christmas Eve
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a Scrooge used a lighter to set fire to several pieces of merchandise inside a Harvey store on Christmas Eve. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released video and photos of the suspect, a man who accompanied a women into the store located in the 1700 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
NOLA.com
After car break-ins at Saints, Pelicans games, New Orleans moves to require lot attendants
In an attempt to quell the furor over widespread car break-ins outside Saints and Pelicans home games, a New Orleans City Council committee on Wednesday endorsed a proposal to require nearby private parking lots to hire attendants during large special events. The full council will consider the measure Jan. 19.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian dies of injuries after accident in Mandeville, police say
A 38-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Florida Street in Mandeville, according to Mandeville Police. Police officers and personnel from St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 4 responded to the scene, according to public information officer Eddie Vanison. The man, whose identify had not been released, was found critically injured and was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center, where he died.
NOLA.com
French Quarter house fire injures 2 women, including 104-year-old in wheelchair
Two women were injured in a French Quarter house fire Tuesday morning, authorities said, including a 104-year-old in a wheelchair. The fire was reported at 8:41 a.m. in the 700 block of Barracks Street (map), which is between Royal and Bourbon streets, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The building is a single-family dwelling.
NOLA.com
Luling father, son dead following argument in domestic double shooting, authorities say
An argument between a Luling father and his son apparently ended in bloodshed with both men dead of gunshot wounds early Monday morning, according to authorities. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35. The two men were pronounced dead inside a home in the 200 block of Fourth Street (map).
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell plans to bring in more trash haulers as Richard's Disposal service falters
Two New Orleans garbage contractors who recently took over service in about half the city are now expanding into the other half, where there is increasing public outcry over faltering service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Monday said it was working with IV Waste and Waste Pro to determine which...
NOLA.com
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges
On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
NOLA.com
Trial begins for two men accused in 2018 Mardi Gras killings
Orleans Parish prosecutors are attempting to convict, for a second time, two men accused of killing two and wounding three in a hail of gunfire blasted into a 2018 Mardi Gras Day barbecue. The men, Kendall Barnes, 27, and Derrick Groves, 25, were convicted of murder and attempted murder by...
NOLA.com
U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year
There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
NOLA.com
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Madisonville-area residents are bemoaning the loss of an old friend, a live oak tree at Theo Dendinger Cemetery, estimated at between 200 and 300 years of age. “There's no way to tell exactly how old it is, but it was a big tree and it had to be at least 200 years old, said Eddie Badeaux, who sits on the cemetery board. Badeaux, 81, said the way the old tree fell is unusual.
Comments / 0