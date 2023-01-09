ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

In an open letter to Colorado's governor, Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted the city is struggling with the ongoing influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded several migrants seeking shelter at the District 1 police station as the city introduced plans to house asylum seekers and as others raised some concerns.

Bundled in what little clothing they had in their luggage, migrants were dropped off at the District 1 police station.

Their long journey to the United States has been met with many detours.

"Upon arrival, individuals and families are provided shelter and support to meet their basic needs. They receive in-depth case management and connections to services from City, County, State, and community-based agencies. If new arrivals are arriving at CPD districts, those individuals will be transported to a shelter. To access transport to shelter, individuals can dial 3-1-1," a city official said.

Now, Chicago leaders grapple with an overflow of asylum seekers.

"This mayor and this city has to have a plan both for asylum seekers and for communities that have been here.," said State Rep. Kam Buckner, 26th District.

Pans to house some migrants at the former Wadsworth Elementary school in the Woodlawn neighborhood are now under fire.

RELATED | Woodlawn residents question plans to house migrants at vacant CPS building

Some aldermen and state legislators, spoke out against that proposal. Their message was to help people in this very community who need help, too.

"So, don't get this twisted. This is not an 'us against them.' This is sanctuary for all. We can all be taken care of," said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th Ward.

"The City is continuing to engage with the Woodlawn community and is committed to carefully balancing the needs of both our residents and new arrivals. At this time, the City has not determined a firm date on when this space will open for shelter," Mayor Lori Lighfoot's office said in a statement.

"I understand the Woodlawn residents who are upset because they have not been consulted. They have not been part of the plan. And, that has, unfortunately, happened time after time," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward.

SEE ALSO | Caught on camera: Border Patrol agent slams migrant on ground outside shelter

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he will stop bussing migrants to Chicago following a conversation he had with Mayor Lightfoot and New York City's Eric Adams.

"Continuing to bus asylum seekers to Chicago and New York City would only exacerbate the challenges the two cities currently face and would also further victimize these mostly vulnerable individuals," the two mayors said in a joint statement.

Also in that open letter to Colorado's governor, Mayor Lightfoot said that as of January 4, the city has received nearly 4,000 asylum seekers from Texas alone.

Comments / 23

Ruthie Galindo
3d ago

It just gets more and more pathetic how we see this ignorant incompetence so called political leader's destroying this city, we have criminal elements ruling our streets...Precious babies children innocent bystanders being murdered shot on the streets on a daily basis..citizens aren't safe anywhere not their home's not even the safety of our own beds......Blessings and please be safe everyone

Reply(3)
6
Nettra Westbrooks
2d ago

🗣 Where is the Governor? Why is the Mayor acting as Governor and Mayor; she can't handle her own Job. 🗣🗣🗣WHERE IS THE REELECTED GOVERNOR. DO YOUR JOB.

Reply
5
 

