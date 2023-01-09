The Horned Frogs ran out of magic on Monday as TCU lost to Georgia 65-7. Quarterback Max Duggan scored a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of Georgia and it looked like we might in fact have a game on our hands. But that was short-lived as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs bullied their way to a second straight national championship at SoFi Stadium.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO