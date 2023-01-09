ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NECN

Curran: Belichick Keeps Ducking the ‘Why' Behind Pats' Failed Season

Curran: Belichick keeps ducking the 'why' behind Pats' failed season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Monday morning dawned with the Patriots out of the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons and Bill Belichick on an autopsy Zoom call. The most pressing question (after establishing that...
NECN

Reason for Jack Jones Suspension Should Concern Patriots Fans

Reported Jack Jones suspension details should concern Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' season ended unceremoniously Sunday afternoon. Apparently there was some strife behind the scenes, as well. The Patriots recently moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones to the reserve/injured list, and...
NECN

Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
ARIZONA STATE
NECN

Patriots Have Two Players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro Teams

Patriots have two players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots didn't achieve many of their team goals as a result of failing to reach the NFL playoffs, but several individual players enjoyed plenty of success in 2022. Pro Football...
NECN

Why Titans Could Threaten Chances of Bill O'Brien-Patriots Reunion

Why Titans could threaten chances of O'Brien-Patriots reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A Bill O'Brien-New England Patriots reunion makes all the sense in the world as Bill Belichick looks to get his offense back on track in 2023. Not too long ago, some considered O'Brien's return to Foxboro to be a foregone conclusion.
NASHVILLE, TN
NECN

What Is the Biggest National Championship Blowout in College Football History?

The Horned Frogs ran out of magic on Monday as TCU lost to Georgia 65-7. Quarterback Max Duggan scored a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of Georgia and it looked like we might in fact have a game on our hands. But that was short-lived as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs bullied their way to a second straight national championship at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
NECN

Perry: Can Patriots Find a Way to Keep Jerod Mayo Around in 2023?

Perry: Can Patriots find a way to keep Jerod Mayo around in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The day after his team was eliminated from postseason contention, Bill Belichick spoke to reporters on Zoom about "decision points." The topic centered on his choice to install relatively inexperienced offensive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Carlos Correa Passes Twins Physical, Agrees to Six-Year, $200M Contract

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Twins ended up as winners of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop has passed his physical with the Twins and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, the team officially announced Wednesday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NECN

Celtics to Host First HBCU Night at TD Garden During Game Vs. Pelicans

Celtics to host first HBCU Night at TD Garden for Pelicans game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Get ready for an exciting night at TD Garden on Wednesday. On the court, two of the NBA's top teams will face off with the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics battling the Western Conference No. 3-seed New Orleans Pelicans.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

How Will Robert Kraft Approach Exit Meeting With Bill Belichick?

Report: How Robert Kraft will approach exit meeting with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways...
NECN

Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
BUFFALO, NY
NECN

Bruins, Celtics on Pace to Achieve Ultra Rare Feat in Same Season

How Bruins, Celtics are on pace to achieve ultra rare feat in same season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have enjoyed a ton of success in their long, storied histories of NHL and NBA franchises, respectively. The Celtics have won a record 17...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU

The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
FORT WORTH, TX
NECN

Forsberg: Our Favorite Stat for Every Celtics Player at Halfway Mark

Forsberg: Our favorite stat for every Celtics player at halfway mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics hit the midseason mark of the 2022-23 season with the best record in basketball at 29-12. There were some bumps through the holiday season that raised some concern levels but not enough to suggest this team isn’t a legitimate title contender based on what they’ve shown over the past 12 weeks.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Pastrnak Is Having One of the Best Offensive Seasons in Bruins History

Pastrnak poised to have best offensive season for Bruins in 30 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We are witnessing one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of the Boston Bruins courtesy of David Pastrnak. The superstar right wing just wrapped up a three-game California road trip...
BOSTON, MA

