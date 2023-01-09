Read full article on original website
NECN
Curran: Belichick Keeps Ducking the ‘Why' Behind Pats' Failed Season
Curran: Belichick keeps ducking the 'why' behind Pats' failed season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Monday morning dawned with the Patriots out of the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons and Bill Belichick on an autopsy Zoom call. The most pressing question (after establishing that...
NECN
Reason for Jack Jones Suspension Should Concern Patriots Fans
Reported Jack Jones suspension details should concern Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' season ended unceremoniously Sunday afternoon. Apparently there was some strife behind the scenes, as well. The Patriots recently moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones to the reserve/injured list, and...
NECN
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bills, Thompson Likely to Start
The Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news Wednesday, just over two weeks after Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for a second time this season. McDaniel said backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater...
NECN
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
NECN
Patriots Have Two Players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro Teams
Patriots have two players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots didn't achieve many of their team goals as a result of failing to reach the NFL playoffs, but several individual players enjoyed plenty of success in 2022. Pro Football...
NECN
Why Titans Could Threaten Chances of Bill O'Brien-Patriots Reunion
Why Titans could threaten chances of O'Brien-Patriots reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A Bill O'Brien-New England Patriots reunion makes all the sense in the world as Bill Belichick looks to get his offense back on track in 2023. Not too long ago, some considered O'Brien's return to Foxboro to be a foregone conclusion.
NECN
What Is the Biggest National Championship Blowout in College Football History?
The Horned Frogs ran out of magic on Monday as TCU lost to Georgia 65-7. Quarterback Max Duggan scored a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of Georgia and it looked like we might in fact have a game on our hands. But that was short-lived as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs bullied their way to a second straight national championship at SoFi Stadium.
NECN
Perry: Can Patriots Find a Way to Keep Jerod Mayo Around in 2023?
Perry: Can Patriots find a way to keep Jerod Mayo around in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The day after his team was eliminated from postseason contention, Bill Belichick spoke to reporters on Zoom about "decision points." The topic centered on his choice to install relatively inexperienced offensive...
NECN
Carlos Correa Passes Twins Physical, Agrees to Six-Year, $200M Contract
Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Twins ended up as winners of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop has passed his physical with the Twins and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, the team officially announced Wednesday...
NECN
Celtics to Host First HBCU Night at TD Garden During Game Vs. Pelicans
Celtics to host first HBCU Night at TD Garden for Pelicans game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Get ready for an exciting night at TD Garden on Wednesday. On the court, two of the NBA's top teams will face off with the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics battling the Western Conference No. 3-seed New Orleans Pelicans.
NECN
How Will Robert Kraft Approach Exit Meeting With Bill Belichick?
Report: How Robert Kraft will approach exit meeting with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways...
NECN
Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
NECN
Bruins, Celtics on Pace to Achieve Ultra Rare Feat in Same Season
How Bruins, Celtics are on pace to achieve ultra rare feat in same season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have enjoyed a ton of success in their long, storied histories of NHL and NBA franchises, respectively. The Celtics have won a record 17...
NECN
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU
The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
NECN
Forsberg: Our Favorite Stat for Every Celtics Player at Halfway Mark
Forsberg: Our favorite stat for every Celtics player at halfway mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics hit the midseason mark of the 2022-23 season with the best record in basketball at 29-12. There were some bumps through the holiday season that raised some concern levels but not enough to suggest this team isn’t a legitimate title contender based on what they’ve shown over the past 12 weeks.
NECN
Pastrnak Is Having One of the Best Offensive Seasons in Bruins History
Pastrnak poised to have best offensive season for Bruins in 30 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We are witnessing one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of the Boston Bruins courtesy of David Pastrnak. The superstar right wing just wrapped up a three-game California road trip...
NECN
Here's Where Bruins Stand in The Athletic's 2023 NHL Prospect Pool Rankings
Here's where Bruins stand in The Athletic's new NHL prospect pool rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have the NHL's best record at 32-4-4. In fact, they are on pace to set the single-season records for the most points and wins in a regular season. Boston's...
