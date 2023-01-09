Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hinson 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Elliott 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Burton 0-1, Santos 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Cummings 4, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham, Hinson, Sibande). Steals: 9 (Federiko...
Bakersfield Californian
Washington 100, Chicago 97
Percentages: FG .466, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (LaVine 4-11, White 3-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Dosunmu 0-1, Caruso 0-2, Dragic 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones Jr. 2, Vucevic 2, Caruso, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (LaVine 3, Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69
Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61
Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Bakersfield Californian
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72
Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
PENN STATE 85, INDIANA 66
Percentages: FG .441, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Geronimo 2, Jackson-Davis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson-Davis 4, Hood-Schifino 2, Reneau 2, Kopp). Steals: 1 (Geronimo). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
RICHMOND 61, DAVIDSON 57
Percentages: FG .444, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nelson 4-6, Gustavson 1-2, Randolph 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Grace 1-4, Roche 1-4, Burton 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Burton, Gustavson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Randolph 2, Gustavson). Steals: 6 (Burton 5,...
Bakersfield Californian
DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59
Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
Bakersfield Californian
LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77
Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67
Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80
Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
Comments / 0