ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hinson 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Elliott 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Burton 0-1, Santos 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Cummings 4, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham, Hinson, Sibande). Steals: 9 (Federiko...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Washington 100, Chicago 97

Percentages: FG .466, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (LaVine 4-11, White 3-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Dosunmu 0-1, Caruso 0-2, Dragic 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones Jr. 2, Vucevic 2, Caruso, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (LaVine 3, Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69

Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bakersfield Californian

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61

Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
Bakersfield Californian

SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72

Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

PENN STATE 85, INDIANA 66

Percentages: FG .441, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Geronimo 2, Jackson-Davis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson-Davis 4, Hood-Schifino 2, Reneau 2, Kopp). Steals: 1 (Geronimo). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 61, DAVIDSON 57

Percentages: FG .444, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nelson 4-6, Gustavson 1-2, Randolph 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Grace 1-4, Roche 1-4, Burton 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Burton, Gustavson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Randolph 2, Gustavson). Steals: 6 (Burton 5,...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59

Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
TOWSON, MD
Bakersfield Californian

LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
AMHERST, MA
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67

Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian

Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy