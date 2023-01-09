Read full article on original website
NECN
Reason for Jack Jones Suspension Should Concern Patriots Fans
Reported Jack Jones suspension details should concern Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' season ended unceremoniously Sunday afternoon. Apparently there was some strife behind the scenes, as well. The Patriots recently moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones to the reserve/injured list, and...
NECN
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Talk After Refusing Jersey Swap
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing.
NECN
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Playoff Game vs. Bills, Thompson Likely to Start
The Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news Wednesday, just over two weeks after Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for a second time this season. McDaniel said backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater...
NECN
Patriots Have Two Players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro Teams
Patriots have two players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots didn't achieve many of their team goals as a result of failing to reach the NFL playoffs, but several individual players enjoyed plenty of success in 2022. Pro Football...
NECN
Why Titans Could Threaten Chances of Bill O'Brien-Patriots Reunion
Why Titans could threaten chances of O'Brien-Patriots reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A Bill O'Brien-New England Patriots reunion makes all the sense in the world as Bill Belichick looks to get his offense back on track in 2023. Not too long ago, some considered O'Brien's return to Foxboro to be a foregone conclusion.
NECN
What Teams Could Entertain Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, No. 1 Pick?
Teams the Bears could entertain with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As overly prognosticated about the Chicago Bears and their ownership of the No. 1 pick might be, the organization could be interested in trading the pick down in the draft to acquire capital. Would the...
NECN
How Will Robert Kraft Approach Exit Meeting With Bill Belichick?
Report: How Robert Kraft will approach exit meeting with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways...
NECN
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated List of First Round Picks for Non-Playoff Teams
Here's where Patriots will pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming more clear with Sunday's Week 18 games concluding and the 2022 regular season wrapping up. In a stunning turn...
NECN
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
NECN
Brutal Patriots Special Teams Stat Highlights Need for a Change
The Patriots need a special teams overhaul, and this stat proves it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots outgained the Buffalo Bills on offense Sunday. They scored more offensive points and forced three Bills turnovers. And yet they still lost by 12. You can thank New...
NECN
Celtics to Host First HBCU Night at TD Garden During Game Vs. Pelicans
Celtics to host first HBCU Night at TD Garden for Pelicans game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Get ready for an exciting night at TD Garden on Wednesday. On the court, two of the NBA's top teams will face off with the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics battling the Western Conference No. 3-seed New Orleans Pelicans.
NECN
Curran: The Big Kraft-Belichick Meeting Has Happened. Here's What Was Discussed
Curran: Changes expected for Patriots after Kraft-Belichick meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What’s gonna happen at THE MEETING? When the Patriots were 6-4 back in November, nobody was even wondering. But during the team’s 2-5 post-Thanksgiving slide, pockmarked by mind-blowing mistakes, offensive ineptitude and a sometimes-raging quarterback,...
NECN
Perry's Pats Report Card: Special Teams Nightmare Sinks Playoff Chances
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- "Shell-shocked" was the word Matthew Slater used to describe how he felt following his team's regular-season finale loss to the Bills. He's not used to the Patriots kicking game being the reason for a loss. For years they featured one of the best special-teams units in the NFL. He was a large part of that. But that's not what they were this year. And after allowing two kick-returns for touchdowns to Nyheim Hines, after losing 35-23 and missing out on the postseason, Slater described his unit's performance in stark terms.
NECN
Carlos Correa Passes Twins Physical, Agrees to Six-Year, $200M Contract
Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Twins ended up as winners of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop has passed his physical with the Twins and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, the team officially announced Wednesday...
NECN
Bruins, Celtics on Pace to Achieve Ultra Rare Feat in Same Season
How Bruins, Celtics are on pace to achieve ultra rare feat in same season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have enjoyed a ton of success in their long, storied histories of NHL and NBA franchises, respectively. The Celtics have won a record 17...
