ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Nathaniel Lammons and...
Reuters

Soccer-Morocco to skip tournament in Algeria over flights ban

RABAT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morocco will not take part in a soccer tournament being held in Algeria after the Algerian government rejected its request for the team to fly there directly on Morocco's national airline, the Moroccan football federation said on Thursday.
Boston 25 News WFXT

'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate's growing concern about what he considered the "disaster" and "catastrophe" of the papacy under Francis. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy