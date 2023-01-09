ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bakersfield Californian

Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Camas (5)12-2681. 2. Woodinville (2)12-1652. 3. Tahoma12-1513. 4....
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Penn St. 85, Indiana 66

INDIANA (10-6) Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66. PENN ST. (12-5) Njie...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Bakersfield Californian

BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67

Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Bakersfield Californian

SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72

Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50

Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
STARKVILLE, MS
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
Bakersfield Californian

LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
AMHERST, MA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

HOFSTRA 77, MONMOUTH 57

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .396, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Spence 2-2, Ball 2-4, Ruth 1-3, Collins 1-5, Holmstrom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ruth). Turnovers: 16 (Ruth 3, Ball 2, Collins 2, Foster 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Vuga 2, Allen). Steals: 11...
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 61, DAVIDSON 57

Percentages: FG .444, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nelson 4-6, Gustavson 1-2, Randolph 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Grace 1-4, Roche 1-4, Burton 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Burton, Gustavson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Randolph 2, Gustavson). Steals: 6 (Burton 5,...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 24 Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69

PITTSBURGH (11-6) Federiko 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 7-17 2-3 16, Cummings 5-11 2-2 14, Elliott 2-6 4-5 9, Hinson 3-8 2-3 10, Sibande 4-8 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 25-58 13-17 69. DUKE (13-4) Mitchell 2-9 6-6 10, Whitehead 2-11 0-0 6, Filipowski...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59

Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
TOWSON, MD
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69

Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
WILMINGTON, NC

