Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65–7 on Monday night.
Bakersfield Californian
Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Camas (5)12-2681. 2. Woodinville (2)12-1652. 3. Tahoma12-1513. 4....
Without Zed Key, Ohio State looks for more from Felix Okpara
The challenge was physically smaller but no less demanding for Felix Okpara. Last Thursday, the 6-11, 220-pound center was thrust into the biggest role of his freshman season when starter Zed Key suffered a left shoulder sprain in the first four minutes of a home game against No. 1 Purdue. It led to...
Bakersfield Californian
Penn St. 85, Indiana 66
INDIANA (10-6) Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66. PENN ST. (12-5) Njie...
Bakersfield Californian
Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Bakersfield Californian
BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67
Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72
Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50
Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
Bakersfield Californian
LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77
Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
HOFSTRA 77, MONMOUTH 57
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .396, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Spence 2-2, Ball 2-4, Ruth 1-3, Collins 1-5, Holmstrom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ruth). Turnovers: 16 (Ruth 3, Ball 2, Collins 2, Foster 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Vuga 2, Allen). Steals: 11...
Bakersfield Californian
RICHMOND 61, DAVIDSON 57
Percentages: FG .444, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nelson 4-6, Gustavson 1-2, Randolph 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Grace 1-4, Roche 1-4, Burton 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Burton, Gustavson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Randolph 2, Gustavson). Steals: 6 (Burton 5,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 24 Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69
PITTSBURGH (11-6) Federiko 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 7-17 2-3 16, Cummings 5-11 2-2 14, Elliott 2-6 4-5 9, Hinson 3-8 2-3 10, Sibande 4-8 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 25-58 13-17 69. DUKE (13-4) Mitchell 2-9 6-6 10, Whitehead 2-11 0-0 6, Filipowski...
Bakersfield Californian
DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80
Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59
Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69
Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
