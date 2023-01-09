ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bakersfield Californian

Washington 100, Chicago 97

CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69

Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Penn St. 85, Indiana 66

INDIANA (10-6) Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66. PENN ST. (12-5) Njie...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 61, DAVIDSON 57

Percentages: FG .444, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nelson 4-6, Gustavson 1-2, Randolph 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Grace 1-4, Roche 1-4, Burton 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bigelow, Burton, Gustavson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Randolph 2, Gustavson). Steals: 6 (Burton 5,...
RICHMOND, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Bakersfield Californian

SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72

Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61

Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Bakersfield Californian

No. 24 Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69

PITTSBURGH (11-6) Federiko 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 7-17 2-3 16, Cummings 5-11 2-2 14, Elliott 2-6 4-5 9, Hinson 3-8 2-3 10, Sibande 4-8 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 25-58 13-17 69. DUKE (13-4) Mitchell 2-9 6-6 10, Whitehead 2-11 0-0 6, Filipowski...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59

Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
TOWSON, MD
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

HOFSTRA 77, MONMOUTH 57

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .396, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Spence 2-2, Ball 2-4, Ruth 1-3, Collins 1-5, Holmstrom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ruth). Turnovers: 16 (Ruth 3, Ball 2, Collins 2, Foster 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Vuga 2, Allen). Steals: 11...
Bakersfield Californian

LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
AMHERST, MA
Bakersfield Californian

ARMY 72, AMERICAN 60

Percentages: FG .449, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (O'Neil 2-2, Knotek 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Sprouse 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: 5 (Smalls 2, Donadio, Sprouse, Stephens). Steals: 10 (Ball 2, Ballisager Webb 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian

Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI

