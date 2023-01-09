Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Washington 100, Chicago 97
CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
Richmond 61, Davidson 57
RICHMOND (10-7) Burton 4-11 9-12 17, Grace 1-4 0-0 3, Quinn 3-6 0-1 6, Gustavson 2-4 0-1 5, Nelson 5-8 2-3 16, Bigelow 2-5 1-2 6, Roche 1-4 0-0 3, Randolph 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-45 12-19 61. DAVIDSON (9-8) Mennenga 4-16 3-4 11, R.Bailey 2-4 0-0 4, Huffman 2-4...
Bakersfield Californian
Penn St. 85, Indiana 66
INDIANA (10-6) Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66. PENN ST. (12-5) Njie...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50
Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61
Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
Bakersfield Californian
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
Bakersfield Californian
Oilers play the Sharks after Kostin's 2-goal showing
Edmonton Oilers (21-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks after Klim Kostin's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers' 6-2 win. San Jose has a 2-7-6 record in Pacific...
Bakersfield Californian
Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
