Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO