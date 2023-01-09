Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77
Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
Washington 100, Chicago 97
CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
No. 24 Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69
PITTSBURGH (11-6) Federiko 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 7-17 2-3 16, Cummings 5-11 2-2 14, Elliott 2-6 4-5 9, Hinson 3-8 2-3 10, Sibande 4-8 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 25-58 13-17 69. DUKE (13-4) Mitchell 2-9 6-6 10, Whitehead 2-11 0-0 6, Filipowski...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61
Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50
Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72
Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
ARMY 72, AMERICAN 60
Percentages: FG .449, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (O'Neil 2-2, Knotek 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Sprouse 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: 5 (Smalls 2, Donadio, Sprouse, Stephens). Steals: 10 (Ball 2, Ballisager Webb 2,...
PENN STATE 85, INDIANA 66
Percentages: FG .441, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Geronimo 2, Jackson-Davis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson-Davis 4, Hood-Schifino 2, Reneau 2, Kopp). Steals: 1 (Geronimo). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69
Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59
Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
