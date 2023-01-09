ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
AMHERST, MA
Washington 100, Chicago 97

CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
CHICAGO, IL
No. 24 Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69

PITTSBURGH (11-6) Federiko 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 7-17 2-3 16, Cummings 5-11 2-2 14, Elliott 2-6 4-5 9, Hinson 3-8 2-3 10, Sibande 4-8 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 25-58 13-17 69. DUKE (13-4) Mitchell 2-9 6-6 10, Whitehead 2-11 0-0 6, Filipowski...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61

Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50

Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
STARKVILLE, MS
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72

Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ARMY 72, AMERICAN 60

Percentages: FG .449, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (O'Neil 2-2, Knotek 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Sprouse 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: 5 (Smalls 2, Donadio, Sprouse, Stephens). Steals: 10 (Ball 2, Ballisager Webb 2,...
PENN STATE 85, INDIANA 66

Percentages: FG .441, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Geronimo 2, Jackson-Davis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson-Davis 4, Hood-Schifino 2, Reneau 2, Kopp). Steals: 1 (Geronimo). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69

Percentages: FG .390, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Smith 3-7, Burnham 2-2, Bolon 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Larson 1-8, Horton 0-1, Scott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lampten, Scott). Turnovers: 10 (Horton 3, Bolon 2, Robinson 2, Brzovic, Lampten, Scott). Steals: 2 (Larson,...
WILMINGTON, NC
DELAWARE 72, TOWSON 59

Percentages: FG .351, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Conway 2-4, May 2-5, Timberlake 2-6, Russell 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Hicks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, May, Russell, Thompson). Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Conway 2, Russell 2, Sylla 2, Timberlake 2, May). Steals: 7 (Thompson...
TOWSON, MD
Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky's 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI

