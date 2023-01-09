ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant Goes Down With Apparent Knee Injury vs. Heat

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z78Pf_0k7wXLHj00

The Nets forward exited after an awkward collision with Miami forward Jimmy Butler.

Despite beating the Heat to continue their winning ways, the Nets sustained a potentially critical loss Sunday in Miami.

Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant exited the game after sustaining an apparent right knee injury with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Durant crashed to the floor when Heat forward Jimmy Butler landed on him after having a shot blocked by Nets guard Ben Simmons .

Durant remained in the game for two subsequent possessions but was eventually forced to go to the locker room, ending his night with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes. Brooklyn trailed 82–79 at the break but rallied for a 102–101 victory.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters that Durant would get an MRI on his knee on Monday "just to make sure we're good."

Brooklyn has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late, winning 14 of its last 15 games. The Nets' next game on Thursday is a showdown against the Celtics , who lead the Eastern Conference by one game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy